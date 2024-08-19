Strategic partnerships to facilitate the development of wireless services under a capital-light operating model

A national wireless network operator to provide access to its Canadian wireless network, and Eastlink to supply wireless technology platforms

Important milestone in Cogeco's plan to offer wireless services to more than 4.2 million Canadians residing within its cable footprint in Ontario and Quebec

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Cogeco Inc. (TSX: CGO) and Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) (collectively "Cogeco" or the "Corporation") announced today strategic partnerships with a national wireless network operator and Eastlink to facilitate the development of Cogeco's wireless service in Canada and further enable the Corporation to provide additional options and services to its customers.

"Today's partnerships represent a huge milestone in our wireless journey," said Frédéric Perron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco. "We are thrilled to have secured agreements with both a national wireless network operator and Eastlink and are looking forward to bringing even more competitive solutions to Canadians. These commercial agreements will enable us to offer a broader range of bundled offers to better serve our customers, and do so in a capital-efficient manner. Our relentless efforts to provide a fast and reliable wireless service for our customers have culminated in this lean and innovative partnership model."

The Corporation has signed a five-year MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) agreement with a national wireless network operator giving Cogeco access to its wireless network. In addition, Cogeco has entered into a separate agreement with Eastlink, also for the next five years, for the delivery of the Corporation's wireless technology platforms, including business support systems, core network, and operations systems. Cogeco remains independent from these partners and will retain all wireless client relationships including sales, marketing, and customer service activities. Cogeco will now be able to offer the full set of telecommunication services to its customers, in the markets where it already operates a wireline network.

The Corporation will provide further details and expected rollout timelines at a later date.

About Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc.

Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Inc. is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications and media sectors, serving 1.6 million residential and business subscribers. Its Cogeco Communications Inc. subsidiary provides Internet, video and wireline phone services in Canada, and in thirteen states in the United States under the Cogeco Connexion, oxio and Breezeline brand names. Breezeline also offers wireless services in most of the U.S. states in which it operates. Through Cogeco Media, it owns and operates 21 radio stations primarily in the province of Québec as well as a news agency. Cogeco's subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGO). The subordinate voting shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

MEDIA:

Youann Blouin

Director, Media Relations & Strategic Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc.

Tel.: 514 297-2853

[email protected]

SOURCE Cogeco Inc.