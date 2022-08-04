Six network expansion projects will be completed by Cogeco in several Ontario communities

BURLINGTON, ON, Aug. 4, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) is proud to announce that Cogeco Connexion, its Canadian broadband subsidiary, will carry out six new high-speed Internet network expansion projects in several regions of Ontario as part of the Accelerated High-Speed Internet Program (AHSIP), which will benefit 37 municipalities and will connect over 13,800 homes and businesses. These digital infrastructure investment projects are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025.

These projects allowing Cogeco to serve new customers are in addition to other network expansions being made in Ontario in collaboration with the provincial government under the Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) and Improving Connectivity for Ontario (ICON) programs, and with the federal government under the Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) program.

"This announcement is part of our ambitious plan to connect more homes and businesses in Ontario's underserved communities. We are continuing to work with governments to bridge the digital divide between large urban centers and less populated areas," said Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. "Connectivity is key to ensuring digital inclusion in our society and is a powerful driver of economic and social development in our communities."

"Supported by their expertise and their recognized know-how, our local teams are already hard at work to develop and deploy these major high-speed connectivity projects. Once these projects are completed, more than 13,800 homes and businesses will be connected to Cogeco's high-speed Internet services," stated Frédéric Perron, President of Cogeco Connexion.

ABOUT COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications sector with a legacy of 65 years. Through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline (formerly Atlantic Broadband), Cogeco Communications provides Internet, video and phone services to 1.6 million residential and business customers in Quebec and Ontario in Canada as well as in twelve states in the United States. To learn more about Cogeco Communications' growth strategy and its commitment to support its communities, promote inclusive growth and fight climate change, please visit us online at corpo.cogeco.com .

SOURCE Cogeco Communications Inc.

For further information: INFORMATION AND MEDIA REQUESTS: Nancy Bouffard, Director, Corporate Communications, Cogeco Communications Inc., [email protected]