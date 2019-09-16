Coffee Association of Canada Celebrates National Coffee Day by the Numbers

1* Coffee is the most popular beverage among adult Canadians over 16 – even more than tap water.







2.8* The average # of cups of coffee Canadian adults drink daily, with more choosing larger sized cups vs 2018.







3 to 4 The # of cups of coffee a day that may be associated with a lower risk of death and developing heart disease compared to drinking no coffee at all.







4 Unsweetened coffee is listed as one of only 4 "healthy drink options" other than water in the new Canada Food Guide.







5* The % of Canadians purchasing ready-to-drink coffee in a bottle or can (which has more than doubled in the last 5 years).







35* Canadians under this age are more likely to drink "gourmet" coffee beverages: espresso based (cappuccinos, macchiatos americanos etc.) and non-espresso-based beverages (nitro, cold brew, frozen blended).







72 The % of Canadians 16-79 who drank coffee yesterday (compared to 63% of Americans)







100+ The # of coffee experts who will come together at the Coffee Association of Canada Conference on September 23 at the Toronto Congress Centre.





