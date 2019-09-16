Coffee Association of Canada Celebrates National Coffee Day by the Numbers Français
Sep 16, 2019, 07:00 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - With 14 days until National Coffee Day (September 29, 2019), the Coffee Association of Canada is celebrating Canada's favourite beverage… by the numbers…
Coffee by the Numbers
|
1*
|
Coffee is the most popular beverage among adult Canadians over 16 – even more than tap water.
|
2.8*
|
The average # of cups of coffee Canadian adults drink daily, with more choosing larger sized cups vs 2018.
|
3 to 4
|
The # of cups of coffee a day that may be associated with a lower risk of death and developing heart disease compared to drinking no coffee at all.
|
4
|
Unsweetened coffee is listed as one of only 4 "healthy drink options" other than water in the new Canada Food Guide.
|
5*
|
The % of Canadians purchasing ready-to-drink coffee in a bottle or can (which has more than doubled in the last 5 years).
|
35*
|
Canadians under this age are more likely to drink "gourmet" coffee beverages: espresso based (cappuccinos, macchiatos americanos etc.) and non-espresso-based beverages (nitro, cold brew, frozen blended).
|
72
|
The % of Canadians 16-79 who drank coffee yesterday (compared to 63% of Americans)
|
100+
|
The # of coffee experts who will come together at the Coffee Association of Canada Conference on September 23 at the Toronto Congress Centre.
|
500,000
|
The # of participants in a 2018 study that found that coffee may boost chances for a longer life including in those drinking at least 8 cups per day, in both slow and fast metabolizers of caffeine, and in consumers of ground, instant, and decaffeinated coffee.
*Source: 2019 Coffee Association of Canada "Canadian Coffee Drinking Trends Study"
About the Coffee Association of Canada
The Coffee Association of Canada (CAC) (www.coffeeassoc.com) is a registered not-for-profit trade organization whose members include Canadian coffee roasters, retailers, importers and suppliers. The CAC has been conducting its proprietary Canadian Coffee Drinking Trends Study annually since 2006; and every other year from 1998-2005. This survey provides CAC Member Patrons with valuable insight into the consumption habits and attitudes of Canadian coffee drinkers, and coffee drinking trends over time. Share the coffee love @CoffeeAssociat1 #NtlCoffeeDayCanada #coffeeassoc
