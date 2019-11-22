Coding for Veterans Opens the Market

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Jeff Musson, President & CEO, Dynamitenetwork.com, joined Robert Peterman, Vice-President, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange & TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market. North of 41, a North American community of tech entrepreneurs, CEOs, investors and other tech stakeholders, together with industry partners have established a program to teach computer programming skills along with advanced course work in the areas of cyber security, data analytics to men and women from Canada's armed forces. Coding for Veterans is an intensive program designed to equip veterans from the Canadian military with the skills required to enter and succeed in Canada's technology-based workforce.