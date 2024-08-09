Cocktail International Announces Inaugural Middle Eastern Expo in Oakville

The Middle Eastern Expo will run from10 AM to 8 PM on Saturday and 10 AM to 6 PM on Sunday, offering an immersive experience for all attendees. Visitors can expect to be transported into a world of exquisite craftsmanship, tantalizing flavors, and captivating aromas that define the Middle Eastern region.

Highlights of the event include:

Traditional Clothing : Discover and shop for beautifully crafted garments that reflect the diverse styles of the Middle East .

: Discover and shop for beautifully crafted garments that reflect the diverse styles of the . Delicious Food : Enjoy a culinary journey with a wide array of Middle Eastern dishes, from savory kebabs to sweet baklava.

: Enjoy a culinary journey with a wide array of Middle Eastern dishes, from savory kebabs to sweet baklava. Enchanting Fragrances : Experience the allure of traditional scents and perfumes that have been cherished for centuries.

: Experience the allure of traditional scents and perfumes that have been cherished for centuries. Dynamic Businesses: Explore a variety of businesses and products, offering unique and high-quality items.

Cocktail International stands as a premier event management company, dominating the industry with the highest number of exhibitions, visitors, and booths annually. Specializing in organizing world-class exhibitions and trade shows across various industries and countries, Cocktail International is renowned for its commitment to excellence and its passion for bringing people together.

For more information about the Middle Eastern Expo, please contact:

Call 437-339-2977 or 647-632-9295 or write to [email protected] for further details.

SOURCE Cocktail International