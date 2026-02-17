COBS Bread Spotlights the Power of Music with the Return of Hot Cross Buns Day on February 21st

On February 21st, join the "Play to Pay" movement: perform the classic tune in-bakery and score a free Hot Cross Bun!

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - COBS Bread is calling on musicians of all ages and skill sets to grab their instruments and play for a delicious reward. Following the viral success of last year's event, COBS Bread is officially bringing back Hot Cross Buns Day on February 21st – a "play to pay" initiative where a performance of the classic tune earns you a free hand-crafted, hot cross bun, celebrating the power of music and the spirit of giving back.

Last year, bakeries across the country were filled with the sounds of recorders, violins, and even full orchestras as customers revisited a nostalgic rite of passage. The event showcased the incredible talent of aspiring young musicians and the joy music brings to local communities across Canada. This year is about bringing people together to celebrate a shared love of music, performance, and delicious baked goods.

Head to your local COBS Bread bakery on February 21st, perform the iconic "Hot Cross Buns" tune on any instrument, or even simply hum the tune, and receive a baked-from-scratch Hot Cross Bun for free.

"The overwhelming support we saw from last year's Hot Cross Buns Day was a clear indication of the vital role music plays in shaping the next generation," says Aaron Gillespie, President at COBS Bread. "We're so excited to bring back Hot Cross Buns Day this year to help celebrate aspiring young musicians and the joy of making music at any level."

In addition to the musical fun, Hot Cross Buns Day also marks a day of community support. While musicians play for their buns, customers will have the opportunity to participate in Doughnation Day, where bakeries across Canada come together to raise funds for important local causes (from February 7th - March 7th in-bakery or online).

Whether you're a musical prodigy or just looking to relive the good old days, COBS Bread invites you to show off your skills and join the celebration. Don't forget to share your performances by tagging @COBSBread on Instagram and TikTok with #HotCrossBunsDay2026.

COBS Bread (BD Canada Ltd.) bakeries are a one-of-a-kind family-owned bakery franchise with a vision to be the favourite bakery in every community. Every morning at each of its +180 bakeries, all bread, treats, buns, scones (and more) are baked-from-scratch and hand-crafted. All leftover products are donated to local charities at the end of each day, allowing COBS Bread to donate over $50 million of retail products annually.

