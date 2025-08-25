COBS Bread is rewarding back-to-school carpoolers with a sweet treat for every passenger

From September 4th to 6th, swing by a participating COBS Bread Bakery and your entire carpool crew will be treated to free Fun Buns… because no one should commute on an empty stomach!

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - As families and commuters alike gear up for another school year, COBS Bread is stepping up to make those hectic back-to-school mornings and after-school carpools to practice a little easier and a lot tastier. Introducing Carbpool, a three-day event designed to sweeten the ride for carpooling crews across Canada.

At select locations, you'll even find special Carbpool parking, making it even easier to pop in for your complimentary bun or grab back-to-school lunch essentials.

From September 4th to September 6th, COBS Bread is celebrating carpooling with Carbpool, a delicious event that rewards carpoolers with free, freshly baked, made-from-scratch Fun Buns for everyone in the car. Simply drive your carpool to a participating COBS Bread bakery, and every passenger will receive a Fun Bun on COBS!

COBS Bread knows that the first week of school is one of the busiest times for many Canadians. COBS Carbpool aims to cut the chaos and add a touch of fun to those morning commutes. At select locations, you'll even find special Carbpool parking, making it even easier to pop in for your complimentary bun or grab back-to-school lunch essentials. As an extra treat for parents, from September 7th to 24th, COBS Club loyalty program members can earn 3x Breadcrumbs points on purchases of *eligible loaves. All that's left to do is grab your crew, head to your closest bakery, and enjoy!

"The start of the school year brings a unique kind of hustle and bustle for Canadians, and we wanted to create a moment of joy and deliciousness to kick it off," says Peter Furnish, VP of Marketing at COBS Bread. "Carbpool is our way of celebrating community, supporting busy schedules, and making those morning rushes a little sweeter for everyone in the car. Nothing can make a morning commute or after-school pick-up more exciting than a delicious, freshly baked Fun Bun made-from-scratch!"

Whether you're heading to school, work, after-school practice, or just navigating the morning rush, you're in the Carbpool and eligible for free Fun Buns. This giveaway will run from Thursday, September 4th, 2025, to Saturday, September 6th, 2025, while supplies last at each bakery.

Kick off the school year with carbs and kindness! Don't forget to tag @COBSBread with #COBSCarbpool to spread the love (and the buns!).

*Eligible loaves include all loaves except Pullaparts, Teatimes, and Twists

Terms & Conditions

Valid at participating COBS Bread locations. One fun bun per passenger. While daily quantities last. No cash value. Not valid with any other offer. Must redeem in bakery. One visit per day. Valid from September 4 - 6, 2025.

About COBS Bread:

COBS Bread (BD Canada Ltd.) bakeries are a one-of-a-kind family-owned bakery franchise with a vision to be the favourite bakery in every community. Every morning at each of its +180 bakeries, all bread, treats, buns, scones (and more) are baked-from-scratch and hand-crafted. All leftover products are donated to local charities at the end of each day, allowing COBS Bread to donate over $50 million of retail products annually.

SOURCE BD Canada Ltd. (COBS Bread)

For Inquiries: Rethink PR, [email protected]