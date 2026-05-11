COBS Bread saves Canadians from May long-weekend bun emergencies with Save My Buns rescue service

From May 16th to 17th, Canadians putting up with mediocre buns at gatherings can claim free freshly-baked COBS Bread Gourmet Buns, via delivery or local pickup.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 11, 2026 /CNW/ - This May long weekend from May 16th-17th, COBS Bread is answering the call for Canadians reporting "bun-mergencies" with the launch of the Save My Buns rescue service. Simply report a bun-mergency (anything from burnt to stale or unsatisfying) at SaveMyBuns.ca, to receive a complimentary delivery or digital coupon for COBS Bread's freshly baked Gourmet Buns. COBS is here to save your buns and ensure your weekend gathering gets off to a perfect start.

From May 16th to 17th, Canadians putting up with mediocre buns at gatherings can claim free freshly-baked COBS Bread Gourmet Buns, via delivery or local pickup. (CNW Group/BD Canada Ltd. (COBS Bread))

After all, May long weekend is the official kickoff to summer BBQing and gatherings, and COBS Bread believes that anything less than a freshly-baked bun isn't just a disappointment--it's a "bun-mergency." Save My Buns makes freshly baked Gourmet Buns accessible to everyone, ensuring no Canadian has to settle for a crummy bun during the first BBQ of the season.

"At COBS Bread, we know a BBQ is only as good as the bun that holds it together," says Aaron Gillespie, President of COBS Bread. "We believe that Canadians deserve better than 'just okay' bread, so we're stepping in to prevent your next bun-mergency with our freshly baked Gourmet Hamburger and Hot Dog Buns."

How to Report a Bun-mergency

From Saturday, May 16th - Sunday, May 17th, Canadians can visit SaveMyBuns.ca to report their bun-mergency and claim a free pack of COBS Gourmet Buns. COBS Bread is offering two ways to save your BBQ:

Home Delivery: Customers within the delivery zones in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton can have fresh buns delivered to them.

Customers within the delivery zones in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton can have fresh buns delivered to them. Digital Coupons: Those outside the delivery zones nationwide can claim digital coupons for a free bun pickup at their local COBS bakery.

Please note that the Save My Buns delivery service is available to those located within the delivery zones of Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, and Edmonton. Our digital coupons are available nationwide exclusively to COBS Club members. Those not yet enrolled can sign up for free instantly on the site to unlock their complimentary digital coupon.

Whether you've burned your buns, run out mid-party, or just want better buns, COBS Bread is ready to respond. For more information, visit SaveMyBuns.ca.

Terms & Conditions: Limit one delivery or coupon per person. Must be a registered COBS Club member to receive a digital coupon. Deliveries are available while daily supplies last on May 16 and 17, 2026. Delivery zones are subject to availability based on proximity to COBS Bread locations in designated cities. Digital coupons valid for redemption in bakery from May 16 – 18, 2026. Free buns include one 6-pack of either Gourmet Hamburger Buns or Gourmet Hot Dog Buns. No mix and match available. No purchase required. While daily quantities last. Not valid with any other offer. See [savemybuns.ca] for full program details.

About COBS Bread:

COBS Bread (BD Canada Ltd.) bakeries are a one-of-a-kind family-owned bakery franchise with a vision to be the favourite bakery in every community. Every morning at each of its +180 bakeries, all bread, treats, buns, scones (and more) are baked-from-scratch and hand-crafted. All leftover products are donated to local charities at the end of each day, allowing COBS Bread to donate over $50 million of retail products annually.

SOURCE BD Canada Ltd. (COBS Bread)

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