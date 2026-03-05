COBS Bread 'Doughnation Day' Returns for Sixth Year With Goal of Raising $500,000 for Local Charities Across Canada

On March 7th, every six-pack of Hot Cross Buns counts towards fighting food insecurity and supporting local charities across Canada.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ - COBS Bread's Doughnation Day is returning for its sixth year, aiming to raise $500,00 for over 100 great causes across the country. While fundraising has been underway since February 7th, the initiative culminates on Saturday, March 7th.

Doughnation Day returns Saturday, March 7th. (CNW Group/BD Canada Ltd. (COBS Bread))

For every six-pack of hot cross buns sold on Saturday, March 7th, COBS Bread will donate $2 directly to local charity partners across its 180+ bakery locations. To participate, customers can simply pick up a six-pack of baked-from-scratch hot cross buns (available in Traditional Fruit, Cranberry Orange, and Apple Cinnamon) or donate online via the official pledge page . All online proceeds will go towards COBS Bread's national charitable partner, Second Harvest , in the fight against food insecurity.

To date, COBS Bread has raised over $1.5 million for its charity partners, with last year's efforts alone surpassing $400,000.

"Doughnation Day is an annual tradition our bakeries look forward to every year as a way to offer support to their local community," says Aaron Gillespie, President at COBS Bread. "Having raised over $1.5 million to date, we've seen firsthand how a simple act of buying a six-pack of hot cross buns can make a difference. We are excited to see our local communities come together again on March 7th to help us surpass our goal."

Whether in-bakery on March 7th, or through an online pledge at https://www.pledge.to/doughnation-day-2026 , every donation brings COBS Bread one step closer to its goal of making a meaningful difference for local charities across the country.

About COBS Bread:

COBS Bread (BD Canada Ltd.) bakeries are a one-of-a-kind family-owned bakery franchise with a vision to be the favourite bakery in every community. Every morning at each of its +180 bakeries, all bread, treats, buns, scones (and more) are baked-from-scratch and hand-crafted. All leftover products are donated to local charities at the end of each day, allowing COBS Bread to donate over $50 million of retail products annually.

