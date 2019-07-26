Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project does not fall within federal jurisdiction

Decision on jurisdiction over the Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project has been issued

CALGARY, July 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The National Energy Board (NEB) has determined that the Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project (Project) does not fall within its jurisdiction. The Project does not form a part of the NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd. (NGTL) System, and is not vital or integral to it (NGTL), or any other federally regulated pipeline.

On July 30, 2018, Mr. Michael Sawyer submitted an application to the NEB regarding jurisdiction over the Project. The NEB held a hearing on whether the Project should fall under federal jurisdiction.

The NEB's hearing involved 13 active participants. The process included the filing of evidence, and both written and oral argument, specifically related to whether the Project forms part of a federal work or undertaking under paragraph 92(10)(a) of the Constitution Act, 1867.

Based on the evidence presented, the NEB found that the Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project is properly regulated by the province of British Columbia.

The Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project (Project) was authorized by, and is currently primarily regulated by, the British Columbia Oil and Gas Commission.

The Project, currently under construction, is a 48-inch diameter pipeline that will be approximately 670 kilometers long.

The Project will transport natural gas from the Groundbirch area of British Columbia to LNG Canada's export terminal currently under construction near Kitimat .

The National Energy Board is an independent federal regulator of several parts of Canada's energy industry. It regulates pipelines, energy development and trade in the public interest with safety and environmental protection as its primary concern. For more information on the NEB and its mandate, please visit the National Energy Board website.

