TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Lilly Canada is pleased to participate in the annual Global Day of Service, an initiative where Lilly employees around the world invest their time and talent through a volunteering effort, to make life better and impact the local communities, in which we live and work. On the 15th Lilly Global Day of Service (LGDOS), Canada will be partnering with not-for-profit Ocean Wise to clean-up our waterways, and anywhere in need of some help with garbage – no matter where waste is, it eventually makes it into waterways.

"Canada decided to do something different this year for our contribution to the larger global initiative," says Jill Daley, General Counsel and Corporate Affairs Lead. "For the first time, all Lilly Canada employees will unite with one shared goal and whether you are on the Pacific shore or a small creek in Ontario, everyone will be working together to impact and improve our local ecosystems."

Ocean Wise has been a champion of clean waterways for over 50 years. From humble beginnings in Vancouver in 1951, the organization has grown into a global environmental charity that addresses overfishing, ocean pollution and climate change.

"There is such enthusiasm from employees about our Global Day of Service and we are so excited to resume this important philanthropic effort in person after two years, as a result of the pandemic," says Rhonda Pacheco, General Manager, Lilly Canada. "LGDOS unites everyone at Lilly and connects us back to our purpose, helping directly in communities that we call home."

Following the cross-country volunteer effort, Lilly Canada will work with Ocean Wise to log all of the data from each site, so that the total volume of waste can be measured, and the impact quantified.

About Lilly Canada

Eli Lilly and Company is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by Colonel Eli Lilly, who was committed to creating high quality medicines that meet people's needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to people who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and contribute to our communities through philanthropy and volunteerism.

Eli Lilly Canada was established in 1938, the result of a research collaboration with scientists at the University of Toronto which eventually produced the world's first commercially available insulin. Our work focuses on oncology, diabetes, autoimmunity, neurodegeneration, and pain. To learn more about Lilly Canada, please visit us at www.lilly.ca.

For our perspective on issues in healthcare and innovation, follow us on twitter @LillyPadCA.

SOURCE Eli Lilly Canada Inc.

For further information: Ethan Pigott, [email protected], 416-770-5843