Coast Copper Stakes Additional Ground on Trend of Northisle and Past-Producing Island Copper Mine

VANCOUVER, BC, March 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Coast Copper Corp. ("Coast Copper" or the "Company"); (TSXV: COCO) is pleased to announce the staking of the Copper Kettle property (the "Property") which is located between the past producing Island Copper Mine¹ and the Northisle Copper and Gold Inc¹. ("Northisle") North Island project on northern Vancouver Island. This new property, along with Coast Copper's Knob Hill NW property, now bookend the Northisle North Island Project¹. See Figure 1.

Adam Travis, Coast Copper CEO comments: "We continue to acquire prospective ground in areas of interest at low cost through staking. Our new Copper Kettle property, along with our Knob Hill NW property, which has been the subject of positive advancements since 2021, now bookend the Northisle property and are part of the 50-kilometer prospective trend for porphyry copper-gold deposits that originates at the Island Copper Mine, an open-pit copper mine that operated from 1971 to 1996. We will be completing work on both properties in 2025, as well as numerous other projects. We would like to extend our congratulations to the Northisle team on the recent positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for its North Island project. This advancement further solidifies the past and present potential of northern Vancouver Island."

The Property totals 2,582 hectares ("ha") and is located 3 kilometers ("km") northwest of the past-producing Island Copper Mine and sits adjacent to the southeast side of Northisle's property. The Property has six known "MINFILE" occurrences that have varied amounts of exploration work completed on them, with the most recent work recorded in 2016. The Property is prospective for both porphyry style mineralization as well as high-grade skarn mineralization. Historical exploration highlights include:

Historical drilling around the Bay MINFILE occurrences intersected both skarn and porphyry style alterations with encouraging assays including 177 meters (" m ") of 0.44% Cu in drillhole 1986-E-69 ⁴, and 24.4 m of 0.83% Cu, 0.022% molybdenum (" Mo ") and 4.1 g/t Ag in drillhole 1989-E-90 ⁵.

Coast Copper also holds a 100% interest in the 7,769 ha Knob Hill NW property which is prospective for porphyry copper-gold mineralization similar to deposits located to the southeast as it occurs along a similar geological trend to the northwest with encouraging regional magnetic features. As announced on September 23, 2024 and December 10, 2024 , the Company continues to advance its knowledge of the Knob Hill NW property with significant copper geochemical anomalies peripheral to prospective magnetic features similar to those associated with the porphyry deposits in the region. Coast Copper's fall 2024 sampling results returned elevated copper-in-soil (copper values up to 1,031 ppm) from the west central portions of the Knob Hill NW property that are associated with a 1.1 km by 3.6 km magnetic high. Strongly elevated gold values (up to 863 ppb) in moss mat samples occurring along the southeastern portion of the property have not yet been sourced but are located on the edge of a large magnetic high trend extending from the NW Expo region. This combined area represents a large 4 km by 7 km region showing magnetic data peripheral to anomalous copper and gold in limited sampling.

About Coast Copper Corp.

Coast Copper's primary exploration focus is the Empire Mine property, located on northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia, which covers three historical open pit mines and two past-producing underground mines that yielded iron, copper, gold, and silver. In 2023, Coast Copper launched a generative program aimed at advancing its other properties in parallel with Empire. In 2025, Coast Copper acquired four new projects bringing its total number of 100% owned projects in BC to eleven, including the Empire Mine and Knob Hill NW properties located on northern Vancouver Island, BC, and mineral properties in the Golden Triangle, Huckleberry, Anyox, Babine and Sullivan districts. Coast Copper's management team continue to actively review precious and base metal opportunities in western North America.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Adam Travis"

Adam Travis, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Cautionary Notes in News Release and/or Maps

1. This news release may contain information about adjacent properties on which Coast Copper has no right to explore or mine. Investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties.

For further information, please contact: Adam Travis, CEO, Coast Copper Corp, 409 Granville Street, Suite 904, Vancouver, B.C. V6C 1T2, Canada, P: 877-578-9563, E: [email protected]