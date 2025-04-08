Coast Copper Acquires Ground in the Toodoggone, Adjacent to Amarc, Centerra and TDG Gold

TSX.V: COCO

VANCOUVER, BC, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Coast Copper Corp. ("Coast Copper" or the "Company"); (TSXV: COCO) is pleased to announce it has acquired three new properties through staking in the Toodoggone mining camp of northcentral British Columbia. The Borealis property neighbours Amarc Resources Ltd. ¹ ("Amarc") and Centerra Gold Inc. ¹ ("Centerra"), while the Northern Contact and Loren properties sit adjacent to TDG Gold Corp.¹ ("TDG") (Figure 1). The Toodoggone region is considered very prospective as it hosts the past-producing Kemess South Mine (Centerra), Baker and Shasta Mines (TDG) as well as advanced development projects such as Kemess Underground (Centerra), the Lawyers-Ranch Project¹ (Thesis Gold) and the exciting new high-grade copper-gold-silver discovery by Amarc on its Aurora property¹.

Three separate claim blocks make up Coast Copper's new Toodoggone properties: Borealis (9,106 hectares "ha"), Northern Contact (904 ha), and Loren (1,569 ha) which combined total 11,579 ha (see Figure 1). Highlights of these properties include:

Borealis – A 27 kilometer ("km") long property located immediately west and adjacent to Amarc's Joy property and Centerra's Kemess Project. There are four main areas with focused historical exploration which have generated positive results as well as good potential in the mapped Takla and Astika Groups (BCGS GM2001-01 and GM2006-06):

Chip Zone – a series of northeast (" NE ") and northwest (" NW ") trending structures invaded by mafic dykes cuts the Black Lake granitic stock with gossanous zones hosting anomalous gold and silver noted within 200 meters (" m ") of the current claims².

a series of northeast (" ") and northwest (" ") trending structures invaded by mafic dykes cuts the granitic stock with gossanous zones hosting anomalous gold and silver noted within 200 meters (" ") of the current claims². Firesteel Zone – located approximately 13.5 km NW of the Kemess Mine and adjacent to claims held by Centerra. Zinc, silver, lead and copper occur as replacements, skarns and veins over a 2,000 m x 700 m area within Astika limestones. At the northern Calcine Zone, a spectacular conglomerate of massive, sphalerite-chalcopyrite-galena clasts in a zinc-rich carbonate matrix fills a roughly circular depression approximately 45 m in diameter and 4.5 m thick. The average grade was determined to be 1.0 ounce per ton ("oz/ton") silver ("Ag"), 0.3% copper and 10% zinc with sampling and trenching in 1996 ³. Freibergite-bearing quartz veins occur at the Bren Zone approximately 2.0 km to the south with values in 1992 rock samples up to 11,700 g/t Ag, 695 ppb Au, 2.3% Cu, 1.16% Pb and 0.85% Zn⁴.

– located approximately 13.5 km NW of the Kemess Mine and adjacent to claims held by Centerra. Zinc, silver, lead and copper occur as replacements, skarns and veins over a x area within Astika limestones. At the northern Calcine Zone, a spectacular conglomerate of massive, sphalerite-chalcopyrite-galena clasts in a zinc-rich carbonate matrix fills a roughly circular depression approximately in diameter and thick. The average grade was determined to be 1.0 ounce per ton ("oz/ton") silver ("Ag"), 0.3% copper and 10% zinc with sampling and trenching in 1996 ³. Freibergite-bearing quartz veins occur at the Bren Zone approximately 2.0 km to the south with values in 1992 rock samples up to 11,700 g/t Ag, 695 ppb Au, 2.3% Cu, 1.16% Pb and 0.85% Zn⁴. Bren Zone – located approximately 2 km south of the Firesteel Zone, polymetallic silver-lead-zinc-gold veins are noted. In 1957, diamond drilling is reported to have yielded intercepts of 140.2 g/t Ag and 0.68 g/t gold (" Au ") over 0.60 m in hole G-3 and 123.1 g/t Ag with 0.34 g/t Au over 0.60 m in hole G-7. Also, at this time, surface samples were reported to have yielded results ranging from 11,135.5 g/t Ag over 0.45 m to 801.3 g/t Ag over 1.35 m⁵.

located approximately 2 km south of the Firesteel Zone, polymetallic silver-lead-zinc-gold veins are noted. In 1957, diamond drilling is reported to have yielded intercepts of 140.2 g/t Ag and 0.68 g/t gold (" ") over in hole G-3 and 123.1 g/t Ag with 0.34 g/t Au over in hole G-7. Also, at this time, surface samples were reported to have yielded results ranging from 11,135.5 g/t Ag over to 801.3 g/t Ag over 1.35 m⁵. Cas 3-9 Zone – located approximately 11 km NW of the Kemess South Mine, work by Placer Dome in 1992 included a 9.3 line km Induced Polarization ("IP") survey which detected two strong, greater than 1 km2 open ended, well-defined geophysical anomaly associated with areas of pyritic clay alteration along the margin of a monzonite stock. As noted by Placer Dome "This high chargeability and low resistivity response is typical of disseminated sulphide mineralization which occurs in porphyry copper systems". No further work has been reported on these anomalous IP zones⁴.

Northern Contact – Located approximately 7 km east of TDG's Oxide Peak project and copper-gold Gordonia Target adjacent to the favorable faulted contact between Middle Jurassic granites and Jurassic Hazelton volcanics. Geological mapping completed in 2006 indicated separate showings of a quartz-sulphide vein and malachite staining on the Property⁶.

Loren – Located approximately 5 km NE of TDG's Sofia copper-gold porphyry at the contact between Jurassic Hazelton volcanics and Early Jurassic granites along the southern end of the more than 300 km long Kutcho Fault where there is a BC Government Regional Geochemical Stream Survey sample highly anomalous in gold (94th percentile).

Dale Wallster, Director comments: "I'm very pleased that Coast Copper was able to enter the Toodoggone mining camp for only the cost of staking. Amarc's recent and exciting discovery, and the strategic investment by Skeena Resources in TDG Gold Corp. highlight the potential for significant discoveries in the Toodoggone outside of the known Kemess and other historical mine areas."

Adam Travis, CEO comments: "These claims were staked upon the initial public reports of the new discovery by Amarc on its Aurora property. After reviewing the historical work, I was surprised that open-ended, kilometer-scale chargeability anomalies, which occur within 11 km of the Kemess South Mine, had never been followed up on after the initial exploration work in 1992. There were also other areas adjacent to Amarc's Joy property and the Kemess Mine with known mineral occurrences, favourable geology and airborne magnetics that were available to be acquired by staking. Now that Coast Copper's independent directors and technical team have completed their review, I am very pleased that Coast Copper has acquired these new claims for only my staking costs and that our technical team can advance these properties in an exciting emerging district."

The Company's independent directors and management team completed a review of the claims prior to reimbursing Cazador Resources Ltd., a private company controlled by Mr. Adam Travis, Coast Copper's CEO, for its staking costs.

Qualified Persons

The technical information contained in this news release has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Wade Barnes, P.Geo. (BC), Coast Copper's geological consultant and a Qualified Person within the context of the Canadian Securities Administrators' NI 43-101; Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Coast Copper Corp.

Coast Copper's primary exploration focus is the Empire Mine property, located on northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia, which covers three historical open pit mines and two past-producing underground mines that yielded iron, copper, gold, and silver. In 2023, Coast Copper launched a generative program aimed at advancing its other properties in parallel with Empire. In 2025, Coast Copper acquired six new projects bringing its total number of 100% owned projects in BC to thirteen, including the Empire Mine and Knob Hill NW properties located on northern Vancouver Island, BC, and mineral properties in the Golden Triangle, Huckleberry, Anyox, Babine, Toodogone and Sullivan districts. Coast Copper's management team continue to actively review precious and base metal opportunities in western North America.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Adam Travis"

Adam Travis, Chief Executive Officer and Director

NR25-03

Cautionary Notes in News Release and/or Maps

This news release may contain information about adjacent properties on which Coast Copper has no right to explore or mine. Investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties. BC Assessment Report 16371 BC Assessment Report 25003 BC Assessment Report 22721 BC Assessment Report 25003 BC Geological Survey Paper GM2006-06

Company resources noted on the map have been sourced from each Company website.

