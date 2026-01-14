Coast Copper Shareholder files EWR, Announces Ownership Position of 11.74%

TSX. V: COCO

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Coast Copper Corp. ("Coast Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV: COCO) announces that an early warning report ("EWR") has been filed by Mr. Michael Kosowan, a shareholder of the Company. Between June 17, 2024 and January 8, 2026, Mr. Kosowan acquired a total of 4,078,000 common shares of the Company by way of acquisitions in the public market at prices ranging from $0.05 to $0.11 per common share for the aggregate cost of approximately $283,700 (the "Transactions"). These Transactions have triggered the requirement to file this early warning disclosure as Mr. Kosowan's ownership and control and direction over the shares of the Company has increased to more than 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

Immediately prior to the Transactions, Mr. Kosowan beneficially owned, and had control and direction over, 4,700,000 common shares and 3,000,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company, representing approximately 6.30% of the outstanding shares of the Company on an undiluted basis and approximately 9.93% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares on a partially-diluted basis (assuming the exercise of the warrants held by Mr. Kosowan). Immediately after the Transactions, Mr. Kosowan beneficially owns, and has control and direction over, 8,778,000 common shares and 3,000,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company, representing approximately 11.74% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares on an undiluted basis, and approximately 15.14% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares on a partially-diluted basis (assuming the exercise of the warrants held by Mr. Kosowan).

Mr. Kosowan acquired these shares for the purposes of an investment and depending on market and other conditions, Mr. Kosowan may, from time to time, in the future increase or decrease his ownership, control or direction over securities of the Company, through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise. This press release is being disseminated pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues with respect to the filing of an early warning report by Mr. Kosowan.

A full report may be obtained from SEDAR+ under the profile of the Company. To obtain a copy of the EWR, please contact the Company's CEO Mr. Adam Travis by telephone at 877-578-9563.

Including Mr. Kosowan's shareholdings, the Directors, Officers and Insiders of the Company presently own approximately 37.75% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares on an undiluted basis, and approximately 55.30% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares on a partially-diluted basis.

About Coast Copper Corp.

Coast Copper's primary exploration focus is the Empire Mine property, located on northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia, which covers three historical open pit mines and two past-producing underground mines that yielded iron, copper, gold, and silver. In 2023, Coast Copper launched a generative program aimed at advancing its other properties in parallel with Empire. In 2025, Coast Copper acquired six new projects bringing its total number of 100% owned projects in BC to thirteen, including the Empire Mine, Knob Hill NW and Copper Kettle properties located on northern Vancouver Island, BC, and mineral properties in the Golden Triangle, Huckleberry, Anyox, Babine, Toodoggone and Sullivan districts. Coast Copper's management team continue to actively review precious and base metal opportunities in western North America.

