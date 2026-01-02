Coast Copper CEO Increases Ownership Position to 19.42%

TSX. V: COCO

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Coast Copper Corp. ("Coast Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV: COCO) announces that an early warning report ("EWR") has been filed by Mr. Adam Travis, CEO and a Director of the Company. Since his last EWR which was filed on May 16, 2024, Mr. Travis has indirectly acquired, through Cazador Resources Ltd. ("Cazador"), a private company controlled by him, an additional 1,455,500 common shares of the Company and has received an additional 600,000 incentive stock options. These transactions (the "Transactions") have increased his share ownership in the Company's current issued and outstanding shares by 2.17% on a partially diluted basis.

Prior to the Transactions, Cazador held 9,009,833 common shares of the Company, 2,643,333 share purchase warrants and 1,800,000 incentive stock options. This represented 17.25% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares on a partially diluted basis. Mr. Travis now controls 10,465,333 common shares of the Company, 2,643,333 share purchase warrants and 2,400,000 incentive stock options, which represents 19.42% of the Company's current issued and outstanding shares on a partially diluted basis.

Adam Travis, CEO comments: "Coast's focus in 2025 was to expand our generative pipeline and complete baseline studies for a discovery-focused 2026. Our portfolio now includes mineral tenures covering high-grade silver, copper, gold and rare earths, all located within some of the best mining districts in BC. In parallel, we increased our treasury through the vending of a non-core Toodoggone property and had no dilutive capital raising events during 2025. On behalf of Coast's management team and Board, we'd like to thank all our shareholders for their loyalty and support in 2025. With the backdrop of the prices of key minerals in the Coast project portfolio at or near all-time highs, we look forward to continuing to advance our execution strategy in 2026. That's also why I continue to be a buyer of Coast shares."

The securities were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Travis has a long-term view of the investment and may, in the future, acquire and/or dispose of securities through the open market, through private transactions or through the Company's long-term incentive plan as circumstances or market conditions may warrant.

In total, the Directors and Officers ownership percentage is 40.42% of the Company's current issued and outstanding shares on a partially diluted basis.

About Coast Copper Corp.

Coast Copper's primary exploration focus is the Empire Mine property, located on northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia, which covers three historical open pit mines and two past-producing underground mines that yielded iron, copper, gold, and silver. In 2023, Coast Copper launched a generative program aimed at advancing its other properties in parallel with Empire. In 2025, Coast Copper acquired six new projects bringing its total number of 100% owned projects in BC to thirteen, including the Empire Mine and Knob Hill NW properties located on northern Vancouver Island, BC, and mineral properties in the Golden Triangle, Huckleberry, Anyox, Babine, Toodoggone and Sullivan districts. Coast Copper's management team continue to actively review precious and base metal opportunities in western North America.

