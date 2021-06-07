Coarse, Visible, Particulate Gold Grains Discovered in Deeper Underground Drillholes at the Revel Ridge Project

Table 1. Screened Metallic Fire Assay Results versus Fire Assay Results. Selected Drillholes, RRMZ.

DDH From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Au g/t*

(30 g FA

AAS)*1 Au g/t

(1.0 kg

Metallic

Screen) *2 Au g/t

(+106 µm

Fraction) *3 Au g/t

(-106 µm

Fraction)*4 RR21-28 450.00 451.30 1.30 15.01 16.80 207.30 11.63















RR21-36 535.85 536.75 0.90 22.22 18.40 181.80 14.46 RR21-36 536.75 538.04 1.29 12.98 13.60 303.00 5.79















RR21-40 517.50 518.50 1.00 7.14 1.10 44.50 0.47 RR21-40 518.50 519.50 1.00 0.10 <0.90 <0.90 0.11 RR21-40 519.50 520.50 1.00 27.19 51.00 985.70 21.80

*1. Au g/t (30 g FA – AAS) is the original fire assay of the original drill hole sample collected prior to metallic screening. *2. Au g/t (1.0 kg Metallic Screen) is a 1.0 kg sample which contains the calculated weighted average gold content of both the oversize (+) and undersize (-) samples or the total metallically screened gold in the sample. *3. Au g/t (+106 um Fraction) is the result of a fire assay gravimetric finish (FAS – 415) of all grains greater than or equal to 106 microns. *4. Au g/t (-106 um Fraction) is all gold grains in the sample which is less than or equal to 106 microns and is analyzed by instrument finish (FAS-211).

Reported widths of mineralization are drill hole intervals or core length recovered. Insufficient data exists to permit the calculation of true widths of the reported mineralized intervals.

John Mirko, President and CEO of Rokmaster commented, "For decades, the Revel Ridge Main Zone mineralization has been perceived as an exceptionally significant gold deposit, albeit one with problematic metallurgical characteristics. Two events have unfolded in the past year which challenge this perception. The metallurgical studies undertaken by Rokmaster have definitively demonstrated that approximately 15% of gold mineralization within the deposit is present as free milling "ore" and could be recovered by using advanced grinding and liberation methods. The remainder of gold is intimately associated with sulphide phases and is recovered by processing methods including Pressure Oxidation (POX). Very significantly, the 2020 metallurgical results were all obtained from bulk samples collected from the 830 m drift. Most recently, particulate gold identified in DDH's RR21-28, RR21-36, and RR21-40 convincingly demonstrate that Main Zone mineralization, at deeper depths in the RRMZ system, has the ability to produce relatively coarse macroscale gold. At deeper portions of the RRMZ, the gold "budget" may be shifting from gold associated with sulphide phases to free milling particulate gold. Rokmaster's technical team is further reviewing 2020 and 2021 drillholes for similar particulate gold geochemical signatures. These data begin to challenge historical perceptions regarding gold metallurgical characteristics at Revel Ridge. The presence of coarse particulate gold within the RRMZ could significantly enhance the mineral economics of this already superb deposit."

The inclined long section showing 2020-2021 drill hole locations presented as Figure 1 is named "Main Zone Inclined Longitudinal Section" and is available on rokmaster.com/projects/revel-ridge/maps-and-figures.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control. Dr. Jim Oliver, P. Geo., supervised all aspects of the drilling and sampling undertaken in the 2020 underground diamond drill program. All samples have been collected from ½ NQ™ core, sawn with a diamond saw with the sample intervals marked by technical personnel. A full QAQC program using blanks, standards and duplicates was utilized to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The samples were sealed on site and shipped to MSA Labs in Langley, British Columbia. MSA is an ISO 17025 (Testing and Calibration Laboratory) and an ISO 9001 (Quality Management System) Certified Laboratory. Standard core processing includes crushing the sample to 2 mm and a 250 g sub sample was pulverized with 85% of the sample passing 75 microns. The sub sample was analysed using a combination of MSA Labs FAS211 for Au and ICP–240 (4 acid digestion) for silver, base metals and other trace elements. FAS211 for gold is an ore grade fire assay of a 30 g pulp with an AAS finish with a detection range between 0.01 and 100 ppm). ICP-240 utilizes four acid digestion and provides ore grade analytical data on silver, base metals and 26 other elements.

Metallically screened samples are processed by crushing 1.0 kg of rock to 106 um. The entire plus (+) size fraction is analyzed while the minus (-) fraction is analyzed in duplicate. Both fractions use fire assay techniques with a gravimetric or instrumental finish. The two fractions are then combined using a weighted average of the volume of rock contained within the plus (+) and minus (-) samples and their relative gold contents which produces the calculated total gold content of the combined oversized and undersized metallically screened samples.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Mark Rebagliati, P. Eng., FEC, who is independent of Rokmaster.

For further information: please contact Mr. John Mirko, CEO of Rokmaster Resources, [email protected], Ph. 1-604-290-4647 or the Company's website: www.rokmaster.com

