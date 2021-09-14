Thirty-five new partners join from across the country

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Momentum to develop a long-term economic and social vision for Canada continues to build with almost three dozen new, diverse organizations joining the Coalition for a Better Future.

Launched this summer, the Coalition for a Better Future is working to build consensus around the need for an ambitious plan for Canada's economic future – with a clear focus on measures to reduce inequality, raise living standards and tangibly improve the lives of all Canadians.

The initiative brings together a broad range of leading Canadians and Canadian organizations, including business leaders, community and civic organizations, social policy advocates, Indigenous groups, environmental NGOs, and public policy research institutes.

Former federal Cabinet Ministers Anne McLellan and Lisa Raitt chair the initiative's Advisory Council, which recently welcomed its newest member: Alicia Dubois, Chief Executive Officer of the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation.

In addition to the 68 organizations that took part in the initiative's launch on August 5, the Coalition for a Better Future is pleased to announce 35 new partners representing a wide range of perspectives. All are committed to finding common ground on the steps needed to ensure Canadians' long-term economic well-being. The new members are:

ACCES Employment

Beer Canada

BlackNorth Initiative

C2C2C Unity Corridor Foundation

Canadian Agri-Food Trade Alliance

Canadian Black Chamber of Commerce

Canadian Medical Association

Canadian Women's Chamber of Commerce

Canola Council of Canada

of Cement Association of Canada

Chamber of Marine Commerce

CivicAction Leadership Foundation

Community Economic Development and Employability Corporation

Federally Regulated Employers – Transportation and Communications (FETCO)

Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada

Genome Canada

Giv3

Global Shapers of Canada

HealthCareCAN

Indian Resource Council

International Institute for Sustainable Development

Junior Achievement Canada

Manufactured Housing Association of Atlantic Canada

Mississauga Board of Trade

Board of Trade National Association of Career Colleges

The Natural Step Canada

New Brunswick Business Council

Partners in Project Green

PayTechs of Canada

The Pearson Centre for Progressive Policy

The Port of Montreal

REALPAC

Social Capital Partners

Victoria Forum

Wine Growers Canada

"We are excited to join a coalition that includes so many different and often under-represented or marginalized perspectives," Alicia Dubois said on behalf of the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation.

"Canada is an incredibly diverse country – geographically, demographically and culturally. Only by tapping into that diversity can we build a truly inclusive vision for our economic future. We look forward to helping shape that vision."

For her part, Leslie Woo, Chief Executive Officer of CivicAction, said, "The Coalition can build on what we learned during the pandemic: to achieve meaningful change, all voices must be included at the decision-making table."

She added: "The best way to ensure a healthy economic recovery and sustainable long-term growth is by working together to chart the path forward. Through its commitment to inclusivity, the Coalition for a Better Future does just that.

Dr. Richard Florizone, President & CEO of the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD), echoed that sentiment: "We believe strongly that diverse partnerships produce better and more resilient outcomes. By bringing together different voices and expertise, the Coalition has an opportunity to develop a plan that is positive for people and the planet."

The Coalition for a Better Future will convene a summit of Canadian thinkers, leaders, and policymakers on October 27-28 in Ottawa. Building on the work of the Coalition, the summit will explore how the public, private and non-profit sectors can work together in support of long-term, inclusive and sustainable growth.

In advance of the summit, members of the Coalition's Advisory Council will participate in a series of roundtable discussions organized in collaboration with the Public Policy Forum. These sessions, along with other consultations, will help inform key areas of focus for the Coalition.

