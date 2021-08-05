OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - A more inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous Canada is possible, but it will require a bold vision and a commitment from business, government, and others to work together to build it. And, if we do not act now, say the co-chairs of a new economic advisory council, Canadians' long-term standard of living is at risk.

Former federal Cabinet ministers, Anne McLellan and Lisa Raitt, are co-chairs of the new advisory council that launched today. They are joined by more than a dozen Canadians from across the country and a growing movement of businesses and organizations united under the banner "Coalition for a Better Future." Together, they share a commitment to developing an ambitious economic vision for Canada and a plan for achieving it.

"Too often the focus of economic discussions is only on the problems, not on the opportunities and solutions," says Anne McLellan, former Liberal Cabinet minister and co-chair of the advisory council. "We want to have a different kind of discussion. We want to use this initiative as a catalyst to spark a national conversation about what actions we can take to ensure that future generations can continue to enjoy the quality of life and standard of living that has made Canada the envy of the world."

"A truly inclusive, national vision requires that we seek out a diversity of perspectives," adds Lisa Raitt, former Conservative Cabinet minister and co-chair of the advisory council. "Over the coming months we will seek out, consult with, and bring together an even broader range of organizations and individuals – including business, community, and youth leaders, Indigenous voices, and government – to build a shared economic vision and advocate for a concrete plan for achieving it."

Specifically, the goal of this initiative is to build consensus around the need for an ambitious plan for Canada's economic future – with a clear focus on measures to reduce inequality, raise living standards and tangibly improve the lives of middle-class and disadvantaged Canadians.

Current members of the Advisory Council include:

Yaprak Baltacioglu, Distinguished Fellow, Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy, University of Toronto

of Global Affairs & Public Policy, Perrin Beatty , President & Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Chamber of Commerce

, President & Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Chamber of Commerce Dax Dasilva , Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Lightspeed POS Inc.

, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Lightspeed POS Inc. Paul Desmarais III , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Sagard

, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Anna Gainey , Executive Chair, Canada 2020

, Executive Chair, 2020 Ed Greenspon , President and Chief Executive Officer, Public Policy Forum

, President and Chief Executive Officer, Public Policy Forum Monique Leroux , Chair of the Industry Strategy Council and former CEO of Desjardins Group

, Chair of the Industry Strategy Council and former CEO of Desjardins Group Mark Little , President and Chief Executive Officer, Suncor Energy Inc.

, President and Chief Executive Officer, Suncor Energy Inc. Stephen McNeil , Former Premier of Nova Scotia and Strategic Business Advisor, Cox & Palmer

, Former Premier of and Strategic Business Advisor, Cox & Palmer Sean Speer , PPF Scotiabank Fellow in Strategic Competitiveness, Public Policy Forum

, PPF Scotiabank Fellow in Strategic Competitiveness, Public Policy Forum Carolyn Wilkins , Bank of England Financial Policy Committee and Former Senior Deputy Governor, Bank of Canada

, Bank of England Financial Policy Committee and Former Senior Deputy Governor, Bank of Hassan Yussuff , Former President of the Canadian Labour Congress

The advisory council has the support of the Business Council of Canada, which will be working with other groups to convene a summit of Canadian thinkers, leaders, and policymakers on October 27-28 in Ottawa. The summit will build on the work of the advisory council and provide a platform for a discussion about Canada's long-term growth and how to achieve it, in addition to exploring concrete ways the public and private sectors can work together to bring forward solutions.

In addition, the advisory council is joined by the members of the Coalition for a Better Future, which includes a growing number of organizations and individuals that share the goal of fostering a national conversation about the steps Canada needs to take to ensure our long-term economic well-being, including:

Aerospace Industries Association of Canada

Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada

Association of Consulting Engineering Companies - Canada

Building Owners and Managers Association of Canada

Business Council of Alberta

Business Council of British Columbia

Business Council of Manitoba

Business + Higher Education Roundtable

Canada 2020

2020 Canada West Foundation

Canada's Accredited Zoos and Aquariums

Accredited Zoos and Aquariums Canada's LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce

LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce Canadian Airports Council

Canadian Bankers Association

Canadian Chamber of Commerce

Canadian Construction Association

Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business

Canadian Federation of Independent Business

Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters

Canadian Meat Council

Canadian Mental Health Association

Canadian Real Estate Association

Canadian Red Cross

Canadian Steel Producers Association

Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association

Canadian Venture Capital & Private Equity Association

Canadian Wireless Telecommunications Association

C.D. Howe Institute

Century Initiative

Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal

Chemistry Industry Association of Canada

Clean Prosperity

Colleges and Institutes Canada

Community Foundations of Canada

Conseil du patronat du Québec

Council of Canadian Innovators

CropLife Canada

Fédération des chambres du commerce du Québec

Fertilizer Canada

First Nations Major Projects Coalition

Food Processors of Canada

Forest Products Association of Canada

Futurpreneur Canada

Greater Vancouver Board of Trade

Board of Trade Hotel Association of Canada

Imagine Canada

Indigenous Works

Innovative Medicines Canada

Institute for Research on Public Policy

Institute of Fiscal Studies and Democracy

The Mining Association of Canada

National Airlines Council of Canada

Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada

Ontario Chamber of Commerce

Chamber of Commerce Palette Skills

Polytechnics Canada

The Prosperity Project

Public Policy Forum

Retail Council of Canada

Smart Prosperity Institute

Toronto Region Board of Trade

Tourism Industry Association of Canada

U15 Group of Canadian Research Universities

United Way Centraide Canada

Universities Canada

World Education Services

Additional organizations are joining the Coalition every day and in the coming weeks the advisory council expects to announce more details about its plans to ask Canadians across the country for their perspectives on Canada's economic future.

Organizations interested in joining the Coalition for a Better Future are encouraged to contact [email protected] for more information.

