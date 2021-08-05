Coalition for a Better Future comes together to propose a bold new economic vision for Canada Français
Aug 05, 2021, 09:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - A more inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous Canada is possible, but it will require a bold vision and a commitment from business, government, and others to work together to build it. And, if we do not act now, say the co-chairs of a new economic advisory council, Canadians' long-term standard of living is at risk.
Former federal Cabinet ministers, Anne McLellan and Lisa Raitt, are co-chairs of the new advisory council that launched today. They are joined by more than a dozen Canadians from across the country and a growing movement of businesses and organizations united under the banner "Coalition for a Better Future." Together, they share a commitment to developing an ambitious economic vision for Canada and a plan for achieving it.
"Too often the focus of economic discussions is only on the problems, not on the opportunities and solutions," says Anne McLellan, former Liberal Cabinet minister and co-chair of the advisory council. "We want to have a different kind of discussion. We want to use this initiative as a catalyst to spark a national conversation about what actions we can take to ensure that future generations can continue to enjoy the quality of life and standard of living that has made Canada the envy of the world."
"A truly inclusive, national vision requires that we seek out a diversity of perspectives," adds Lisa Raitt, former Conservative Cabinet minister and co-chair of the advisory council. "Over the coming months we will seek out, consult with, and bring together an even broader range of organizations and individuals – including business, community, and youth leaders, Indigenous voices, and government – to build a shared economic vision and advocate for a concrete plan for achieving it."
Specifically, the goal of this initiative is to build consensus around the need for an ambitious plan for Canada's economic future – with a clear focus on measures to reduce inequality, raise living standards and tangibly improve the lives of middle-class and disadvantaged Canadians.
Current members of the Advisory Council include:
- Yaprak Baltacioglu, Distinguished Fellow, Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy, University of Toronto
- Perrin Beatty, President & Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Chamber of Commerce
- Dax Dasilva, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Lightspeed POS Inc.
- Paul Desmarais III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Sagard
- Anna Gainey, Executive Chair, Canada 2020
- Ed Greenspon, President and Chief Executive Officer, Public Policy Forum
- Monique Leroux, Chair of the Industry Strategy Council and former CEO of Desjardins Group
- Mark Little, President and Chief Executive Officer, Suncor Energy Inc.
- Stephen McNeil, Former Premier of Nova Scotia and Strategic Business Advisor, Cox & Palmer
- Sean Speer, PPF Scotiabank Fellow in Strategic Competitiveness, Public Policy Forum
- Carolyn Wilkins, Bank of England Financial Policy Committee and Former Senior Deputy Governor, Bank of Canada
- Hassan Yussuff, Former President of the Canadian Labour Congress
The advisory council has the support of the Business Council of Canada, which will be working with other groups to convene a summit of Canadian thinkers, leaders, and policymakers on October 27-28 in Ottawa. The summit will build on the work of the advisory council and provide a platform for a discussion about Canada's long-term growth and how to achieve it, in addition to exploring concrete ways the public and private sectors can work together to bring forward solutions.
In addition, the advisory council is joined by the members of the Coalition for a Better Future, which includes a growing number of organizations and individuals that share the goal of fostering a national conversation about the steps Canada needs to take to ensure our long-term economic well-being, including:
- Aerospace Industries Association of Canada
- Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada
- Association of Consulting Engineering Companies - Canada
- Building Owners and Managers Association of Canada
- Business Council of Alberta
- Business Council of British Columbia
- Business Council of Manitoba
- Business + Higher Education Roundtable
- Canada 2020
- Canada West Foundation
- Canada's Accredited Zoos and Aquariums
- Canada's LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce
- Canadian Airports Council
- Canadian Bankers Association
- Canadian Chamber of Commerce
- Canadian Construction Association
- Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business
- Canadian Federation of Independent Business
- Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters
- Canadian Meat Council
- Canadian Mental Health Association
- Canadian Real Estate Association
- Canadian Red Cross
- Canadian Steel Producers Association
- Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association
- Canadian Venture Capital & Private Equity Association
- Canadian Wireless Telecommunications Association
- C.D. Howe Institute
- Century Initiative
- Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal
- Chemistry Industry Association of Canada
- Clean Prosperity
- Colleges and Institutes Canada
- Community Foundations of Canada
- Conseil du patronat du Québec
- Council of Canadian Innovators
- CropLife Canada
- Fédération des chambres du commerce du Québec
- Fertilizer Canada
- First Nations Major Projects Coalition
- Food Processors of Canada
- Forest Products Association of Canada
- Futurpreneur Canada
- Greater Vancouver Board of Trade
- Hotel Association of Canada
- Imagine Canada
- Indigenous Works
- Innovative Medicines Canada
- Institute for Research on Public Policy
- Institute of Fiscal Studies and Democracy
- The Mining Association of Canada
- National Airlines Council of Canada
- Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada
- Ontario Chamber of Commerce
- Palette Skills
- Polytechnics Canada
- The Prosperity Project
- Public Policy Forum
- Retail Council of Canada
- Smart Prosperity Institute
- Toronto Region Board of Trade
- Tourism Industry Association of Canada
- U15 Group of Canadian Research Universities
- United Way Centraide Canada
- Universities Canada
- World Education Services
Additional organizations are joining the Coalition every day and in the coming weeks the advisory council expects to announce more details about its plans to ask Canadians across the country for their perspectives on Canada's economic future.
Organizations interested in joining the Coalition for a Better Future are encouraged to contact [email protected] for more information.
