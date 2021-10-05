Participants seek common ground on a bold new economic and social vision for Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - The Coalition for a Better Future is pleased to announce details of its October 27-28 Summit, offering insights and inspiration to help forge an ambitious new vision for Canada. The two-day event will feature a wide range of speakers – from grassroots activists to internationally renowned experts – exploring ways in which the public, private and non-profit sectors can work together to achieve a more prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable future.

Summit speakers include:

Carolyn Wilkins , former Senior Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada

Raj Chetty, one of the world's leading experts on social mobility and economic opportunity

Jody Anderson , Director of Business Development at the First Nations Finance Authority

Jaime Rogers, Manager, Homeless & Housing Development with the Medicine Hat Community Housing Society

Arvind Gupta, CEO of Palette Skills, which provides rapid retraining for workers from declining industries

Dominick Gauthier, Olympian, coach and mentor to high-performance athletes, co-founder and COO of B2ten

Paul Romer, Nobel Prize winner for his work on how innovation drives economic growth

Derrick Rossi, Canadian stem cell biologist and co-founder of Moderna

John Yates, author of "Fractured: Why our societies are coming apart and how we put them back together again"

Andrew Chunilall, CEO of Community Foundations Canada

Ray Williams, co-founder and Chair of the Black Opportunity Fund

More speakers will be announced soon. The entire summit can be viewed live online.

The Coalition for a Better Future seeks to build support for an ambitious plan to strengthen Canada's economic future – with a clear focus on measures to reduce inequality, tackle climate change, raise living standards and tangibly improve the lives of all Canadians. Launched this summer, the Coalition includes more than 100 organizations representing a broad range of perspectives. The Summit is critical to informing the Coalition's work by bringing Coalition members together with experts and thought leaders to discuss some of Canada's most pressing challenges.

Carolyn Wilkins, External Member of the Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee and former Senior Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada, will lead off the Summit with a discussion on why economic growth matters. "Healthy and sustainable economic growth is critical to securing the future well being of our families, our communities and our planet," Wilkins said. "That won't happen without a shared plan for action."

Former federal Cabinet ministers Anne McLellan and Lisa Raitt are co-chairs of the Coalition. "We all have a role to play in helping shape Canada's future," said Lisa Raitt "We invite all Canadians to join us in hearing from these compelling speakers as we pursue a bold new economic and social vision for the country."

Members of the Coalition for a Better Future represent a broad range of leading Canadians and Canadian organizations – including community and youth leaders, environmental organizations, Indigenous groups, and business leaders. In advance of the summit, Coalition members are participating in a series of roundtable discussions organized in collaboration with the Public Policy Forum. These sessions, along with other consultations, are informing key areas of focus for the Coalition.

Find out more about the Coalition for a Better Future on our website at, https://canadacoalition.ca/ or https://coalitioncanadienne.ca and follow the Coalition on your favourite social media platforms:

