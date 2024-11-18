MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The Coalition de Résistance pour l'Unité Étudiante Syndicale (CRUES) recently held a congress at Cégep de Sherbrooke on October 19–20, where delegates from student unions all across Quebec came together to discuss and debate social and economic issues affecting students here in Quebec. After lengthy debate, CRUES's members changed the primary campaign to focus on Palestine liberation with the primary goal of getting institutions, corporations, the federal government, and the provincial government to sever all ties with Israel.

The first step in this campaign is a strike for the 2 days on November 21–22. Student associations at: UQAM, Collège de Maisonneuve, Concordia University, Cégep de Lionel Groulx, Dawson, UQAR among others, have voted to strike totalling over 45 000, and more to come. CRUES would also like to highlight Concordia and McGill for being significantly more politically repressive towards pro-palestinian groups than all the other above-mentioned institutions and CRUES denounces the abuse of these universities internal procedures to bar pro-palestinaian student activists from their own campus1-2.

The campaign will also see a Montreal city-wide student protest on November 22 at 4:30pm, beginning at Place Émilie-Gamelin in Montreal, bringing students and community supporters together in a powerful public demonstration of solidarity. This protest marks a continuation of student-led efforts to call for divestment and human rights advocacy, emphasizing the influence of Quebec's student unions in addressing global issues from within academic and governmental spheres.

CRUES is a student union that brings together local student associations at regional and so-called Quebec-wide levels, with a total of 35,000 members with 12 member student associations. Our website is www.crues.org and our instagram @la_crues.

