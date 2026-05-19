Coaches Association of Ontario and Hydro One invest in safe and accessible sport with the 2026 Community Coaching Grant

The 2026 Community Coaching Grant offers support for equipment, training and safe sport programming

TORONTO, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Coaches Association of Ontario (CAO) and Hydro One Inc. (Hydro One) are pleased to announce applications for the 2026 Community Coaching Grant are now open .

CAO and Hydro One are helping community coaches and organizations manage rising sport costs with grants of up to $1,000 for equipment, training, and safety initiatives. (CNW Group/Coaches Association of Ontario)

Intended to help offset the rising costs of youth sports, the grant provides eligible coaches and sport organizations with up to $1,000 to support expenses such as new equipment, facility improvements, safety training and coaching workshops. Over the past five years, the grant has invested more than $200,000 in initiatives that help keep sport safe, inclusive and accessible for participants across Ontario.

"Receiving last year's Community Coaching Grant was essential in delivering a safe, high-quality basketball and wellness program for girls in our community, many of whom come from low-income households and have had limited exposure to organized sport," said Samara Glazer, 2025 grant recipient and co-founder of Nurturing Youth Excellence. "The grant allowed us to purchase the core equipment needed for meaningful skill development and run Safe Sport workshops focused on mental wellness, as well as injury-prevention. These trainings were especially impactful for our athletes, who had not previously had access to structured coaching or wellness education. They learned a tremendous amount -- not just about basketball, but about how to take care of their bodies and their mental well-being."

According to the Ontario Coaching Report, more than 70 per cent of coaches in Ontario volunteer over 600 million hours annually, with more than half citing out-of-pocket expenses as a significant barrier to participation. Many coaches face challenges covering the costs of coach education, maintaining safe playing environments and replacing outdated equipment.

At the same time, more than 65 per cent of sport organizations and clubs report difficulty recruiting enough coaches each year, highlighting the need for greater support to retain volunteers and strengthen community sport.

"This grant continues to provide support for coaches and organizations working to make sport safer, more inclusive, and more accessible across Ontario," said Jeremy Cross, Executive Director of the Coaches Association of Ontario. "Coaches are the backbone of community sport and reducing financial barriers is critical to retaining the dedicated volunteers who make positive sport experiences possible. By investing in coaches, we're helping build stronger, safer, and more inclusive sport communities across the province."

Applications for the 2026 Community Coaching Grant can be submitted online at safesport101.coachesontario.ca/grant. Applications close June 5, 2026, and recipients will be notified in August 2026.

The Community Coaching Grant is part of Safe Sport 101, a partnership established in 2020 between Hydro One and CAO to provide coaches with the tools and resources needed to make sport safe, fun, and inclusive for all participants. Safesport101.coachesontario.ca is a virtual hub that offers free safety resources for coaches, including the eight-part Playbook eLearning series, community grants, downloadable resources, and the latest coaching research through the Ontario Coaching Report.

About the Coaches Association of Ontario (CAO)

The Coaches Association of Ontario is an independent, non-profit organization that supports coaches from community to high performance across all sports in Ontario. Providing coach development, funding opportunities, and events that support, recognize and represent all coaches across the province.

For more information, please visit www.coachesontario.ca, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with 1.5 million valued customers, $39.7 billion in assets as at December 31, 2025, and annual revenues in 2025 of $9 billion.

Our team of 9,600 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2025, Hydro One invested $3.4 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying $3.0 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com/, www.sedarplus.com or www.sec.gov.

For More Information

For more information about everything Hydro One, please visit www.hydroone.com where you can find additional information including links to securities filings, historical financial reports, and information about the Company's governance practices, corporate social responsibility, customer solutions, and further information about its business.

SOURCE Coaches Association of Ontario

For further information: Media can contact Hydro One Media Relations 24 hours a day at 1-877-506-7584 (toll-free in Ontario only) or 416-345-6868; Sarah Kelly, Senior Lead, Marketing & Partnership Strategy, Coaches Association of Ontario, [email protected], Tel: 416-426-7086