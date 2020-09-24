With this acquisition, the company strives to excel in the design and manufacturing of Canadian-made products to better serve North American and International Markets.

MONTREAL, Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - CO7 Technologies (CO7), a Montreal-based company specialized in the protection and the distribution of equipment of electric power systems for high-demanding markets, announced today that it has acquired the assets and intellectual properties of the following three product lines from Schneider Electric: Pole-Mounted fused cutouts (known as Securupt), Vacuum station breakers (Doghouse breakers) and, dead-tank Station Breakers (VOX). These products are an essential part of the electrical grid that brings power to homes and businesses.

The Securupt fused cutouts have been installed on the entire Quebec electrical network for nearly 30 years. Its outstanding reliability and robust design make it one of the best fused cutouts on the market. Doghouse and VOX medium voltage circuit breakers are critical parts of electrical substations around the world.

With this acquisition, CO7 ensures the continuity in supplying solutions to worldwide customers, while bringing active investments to support the evolution of the product range, develop new and improved functionalities, and expand the product portfolio.

"The proven reliability of these three product lines with our highly experienced team ensures continuity, commitment, and development for current and future customers" says Christian Cossette, president of CO7 Technologies. "Our dedication to quality and agility, and our focus on designing and producing critical components for the current and future grid, make CO7 the perfect partner for the utilities and electro-intensive customers".

All assets related to the three product lines, including production equipment from two Schneider facilities, Brossard (Québec) and Regensburg (Germany), will be moved to the CO7 offices in Montreal, Québec. CO7 is proud to expand the business in Canada, serving the North American and international markets, while creating new high-quality jobs during this pandemic.

CO7 Technologies

Based in Montreal (QC), Canada, CO7 Technologies designs electric power protection and distribution equipment that can withstand the impacts of weather, reduce the duration of power outages and ensure the safety of operators and customers, while keeping the energy flowing for all customers at all times. The human scale and focus on high demanding markets make CO7 Technologies an agile, fast and connected company that listens to its customers. www.CO7Tech.com .

SOURCE CO7 Technologies

For further information: Laurie Marcellesi - [email protected] - (514) 558-3703