Co-operators ranked top insurance company among Canada's sustainability leaders

In Corporate Knights Best 50 Corporate Citizens ranking, Canadian insurance and financial services co-op stands out with sustainability impact.

GUELPH, ON, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Co-operators was recognized by Corporate Knights Best 50 Corporate Citizens ranking, marking the 17th consecutive year the co-operative has been included among Canada's sustainability leaders. Co-operators earned the highest ranking among insurers globally and placed 11th overall in Canada, underscoring its long-standing commitment to sustainability.

The Best 50 is a transparent sustainability rating that emphasizes the impact of a company's core products and services. This year's assessment focused on the momentum of Sustainable Revenue – a quantitative analysis of three equally weighted performance indicators: share of sustainable revenues, percentage of sustainable investments and the sustainable-revenue momentum score, which tracks growth in sustainable revenues from 2022 to 2024.

"This continued recognition reflects the important work our teams are doing to embed sustainability across our business and create long-term value for our members, clients, and communities," says Chad Park, VP, Sustainability & Citizenship. "By integrating sustainability principles into our core business decisions – from how we invest to the products we offer – we can better support our clients over the long-term to prevent losses, build resilience, and advance the financial security of Canadians and our communities in a changing world."

Co-operators 2026 recognition and continued high standing in the Corporate Knights Best 50 Corporate Citizens is credited in part to the organization's advanced impact investing framework and resilience-enabling insurance products.

Co-operators highlights:

27.5% of Co-operators total revenue was defined as sustainable under the Corporate Knights Sustainable Economy Taxonomy

The pioneering and successful implementation of resiliency focused products, such as Comprehensive Water, Canada's first and only product providing access to flood insurance for all flood risk levels, including storm surge, now covering over 745,000 Canadian households, farms and businesses.

60.2% of the organization's total investment portfolio is directed to impact and climate transition investments – equivalent to $8.75 billion

Executive compensation linked to sustainability targets

For Co-operators, the business case for sustainability is clear. It is central to how the organization operates and advances its vision to be a catalyst for a resilient and sustainable society. Looking beyond short- and near-term profitability, the company has integrated sustainability into its strategy, decision-making and governance, focusing on long-term, mutually beneficial outcomes that build financial security for Canadians.

$15.3 million contributed to community organizations building environmental resilience, enriching social wellness, and creating a more inclusive economy and championing a co-operative society.

Advancing resilience for clients with the highest risk: through TomorrowStrong™, eligible policyholders can receive additional funds following a covered loss to support upgrades such as wind, hail, and fire-resistant solutions.

A commitment to achieve net-zero emissions in operations by 2040 and a net-zero aligned investment portfolio by 2050.

Full details of its sustainability, climate and financial performance can be found in Co-operators Integrated Annual Report and its Climate Report.

About Co-operators

Proudly Canadian since 1945, Co-operators is a leading financial services cooperative offering multi-line insurance and investment solutions, as well as personalized services and advice to help Canadians build and maintain their financial security. With over $79 billion in assets under administration, it is renowned for its community involvement and efforts to create a more sustainable future. As a carbon-neutral organization, Co-operators is committed to achieving net-zero emissions in its operations and investments by 2040 and 2050, respectively. Co-operators is recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers and is ranked among the country's Best 50 Corporate Citizens by Corporate Knights.

Media requiring further information and/or interviews, please contact: Co-operators Media Office [email protected].

SOURCE The Co-operators Group Limited