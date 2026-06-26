Co-operators Hosts Auto Theft Prevention Event at Guelph Headquarters

GUELPH, ON, June 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Co-operators brought together community partners, government leaders and employees today at its Guelph headquarters to raise awareness about auto theft and highlight the importance of prevention, collaboration and community action.

While auto theft has improved in recent years, it remains a persistent issue. In Guelph, reported stolen vehicle occurrences declined by 29% between 2023 and 2024, but incidents rose again by 12.4% in 2025, underscoring the importance of continued action. Beyond the loss of a vehicle, these incidents can have lasting impacts on financial security and peace of mind, reinforcing the value of proactive, community-based solutions.

"At Co-operators, we know auto theft is not something any one organization can tackle alone," said Tara Laidman, Vice-President, Home & Auto Insurance at Co-operators. "It takes strong partnerships, coordinated action and a shared commitment. Events like this highlight the power of coming together at the local level to raise awareness, strengthen partnerships and share knowledge."

The event was attended by Hon. Zee Hamid, Ontario's Associate Solicitor General for Auto Theft and Bail Reform and Guelph MP Dominique O'Rourke as well as representatives from the City of Guelph, Guelph Police Service, and KYCS (Keep Your Community Safe), who shared insights into local trends and the coordinated events underway to address auto theft in the region.

"I commend Co-operators for hosting this important event bringing together community leaders, police, and partners to combat auto theft," said Associate Minister of Auto Theft and Bail Reform, Zee Hamid. "Over the past few years, we've seen very encouraging declines. But to win this fight, we must continue to foster sustained collaboration. Today's awareness efforts strengthen our communities and protect families. Together, through prevention and partnership, we will continue making Ontario safer."

"Preventing and addressing auto theft requires ongoing and sustained collaboration between police, industry, and all levels of government," said Dominique O'Rourke, Member of Parliament for Guelph. "The federal government is combating auto theft through strengthening bail provisions for auto theft offenders, intercepting more stolen vehicles at ports and borders, and improving coordination between law enforcement agencies across the country. By working together, we're protecting residents and building safer communities across Guelph."

"Simple steps can make a meaningful difference in helping to prevent auto theft," said David Doxey, Inspector of Investigative Services with the Guelph Police Service. "Parking in well-lit areas or inside a garage, using steering wheel or brake pedal locks, combined with additional deterrents such as video security and aftermarket GPS tracking systems can help make vehicles less attractive to thieves and reduce risk."

Attendees also had the opportunity to learn about practical prevention tools, including a live demonstration of KYCS, a Canadian-based theft-recovery system designed to protect vehicles.

Through initiatives like this, Co-operators continues to work alongside partners and across sectors to support prevention efforts and help build safer, more resilient communities.

For more information on auto theft prevention and resources, visit our Auto Theft Resource Centre.

About Co-operators

Proudly Canadian since 1945, Co-operators is a leading financial services cooperative offering multi-line insurance and investment solutions, as well as personalized services and advice to help Canadians build and maintain their financial security. With over $79 billion in assets under administration, it is renowned for its community involvement and efforts to create a more sustainable future. As a carbon-neutral organization, Co operators is committed to achieving net-zero emissions in its operations and investments by 2040 and 2050, respectively. Co-operators is recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers and is ranked among the country's Top 50 Responsible Companies by Corporate Knights.

Media requiring further information and/or interviews, please contact: Co-operators Media Office [email protected].

SOURCE The Co-operators Group Limited