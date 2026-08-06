18th Annual Ride for SickKids Takes Place August 9, 2026

Motorcycle ride continues its mission to support life-saving care at The Hospital for Sick Children

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- More than 600 motorcycle riders who are passionate about supporting children's health are preparing to participate in the 18th Annual Ride for SickKids fundraiser, a 150 km escorted journey through York Region in support of The Hospital for Sick Children.

One of the largest annual motorcycle charity rides in the GTA, the Ride for SickKids has now raised more than $1.8 million for SickKids Foundation since the event began in 2009.

The annual fundraiser brings together riders, sponsors, volunteers, families, and community supporters with one shared goal -- helping SickKids continue providing world-class care, groundbreaking research, and life-saving treatment for children and families across Canada.

"We're proud to support the Ride for SickKids in their efforts to raise much needed funds to help SickKids support and protect children and their families in their time of need," said Joanne Dalziel, AVP National Product Portfolio at Co-operators General Insurance, who is a top-level corporate sponsor of Ride for SickKids for the third year. "The funds raised each year by the Ride for SickKids are used to purchase life-saving pediatric equipment that is so vital to the work the passionate and dedicated team at SickKids do every day."

The Ride for SickKids will begin and end at North Maple Regional Park. The ride gets underway at 11 a.m. with a mass departure of riders guided by police escorts. Returning to the park in the afternoon, participants and guests will enjoy a grand celebration featuring entertainment, lunch, vendors, community activities, and the chance to win a custom Harley-Davidson motorcycle raffled off to one lucky participant.

Every year, Ride for SickKids features a special ambassador child whose story reminds participants why the event matters. This year, organizers are honoured to introduce Amelia, a courageous young girl whose journey through congenital heart disease has inspired everyone around her.

Before Amelia was born, her family learned she had Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS), a severe congenital heart condition where the left side of her heart did not fully develop. Doctors informed the family she would require three major heart surgeries to survive.

After her birth, Amelia was immediately transferred to SickKids, where she underwent her first open-heart surgery at only three days old. Throughout her young life, Amelia has endured multiple surgeries, lengthy hospital stays, and serious medical complications including vocal cord paralysis, a minor stroke, and a severe chest infection during a family trip away from home.

Despite every challenge, Amelia has continued to show extraordinary strength and resilience. Her family credits the cardiology team and staff at SickKids for supporting them through every stage of her journey.

"Although Amelia has had a long journey in her four years of life, SickKids was with us every step of the way," said Amelia's family. "If it were not for SickKids and the cardiology team, Amelia would not have had a chance of survival."

Amelia will share her story with riders and supporters before the ride begins, highlighting the real-life impact of the care, research, and support made possible through fundraising efforts like Ride for SickKids.

WHERE: North Maple Regional Park, 11085 Keele Street, Maple, ON

WHEN: Sunday, August 9, 2026 – Riders arrive at 8 a.m., Ambassador Child Amelia speaks prior to ride departure, Ride begins at 11 a.m., Riders return to park in the afternoon, Grand Prize Motorcycle Raffle to follow event programming.

For more information:

Ride for SickKids

Nella Figliano, Chair

[email protected]

416-895-5215

www.rideforsickkids.com

Co-operators

[email protected]

SOURCE The Co-operators Group Limited