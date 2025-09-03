GUELPH, ON, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Co-operators announces its acquisition of Agence D'Assurances Montcalm Inc. [Montcalm], a brokerage located in Québec City, Québec. The deal closed September 1st, as part of the organization's ongoing strategy to expand their regional footprint.

Co-operators, a leading Canadian financial services company, is the fourth largest property and casualty insurer in Canada with over 600 locations coast-to-coast. In Quebec, the company operates 13 corporate branch locations. Montcalm is the seventh acquisition Co‑operators has made in the province since their regional expansion strategy launched in 2017.

"Co-operators reputation is built on expert-advice and community values. That's the model we have brought to Quebec, and it has driven our success here. It differentiates us both to our clients and to the brokers who have joined our team," explains Patrick Décarie, VP, Sales Operations." To continue that growth, we are actively recruiting experienced brokers in Quebec - offering competitive packages for both 'sell and stay' and phased retirement options."

Montcalm has served the Québec City community since 1962. As a broker specializing in property and casualty insurance the company handles approximately 3,000 home, auto, and commercial insurance policies. Existing client coverage will remain in effect for the insured's current policy term. Montcalm staff will continue to operate out of the current location.

Co-operators is an ideal bridge for brokers that are contemplating the sale of their business, even those not ready to walk away entirely. The company offers a competitive price for broker portfolios and offers their clients a comprehensive suite of insurance and investment products, services, and personalized advice which holistically builds client financial strength and security. Outgoing professionals are provided generous marketing and business support and granted the freedom to exit the business at their own pace - with full confidence that their clients will continue to receive the highest level of service and care from a reputable Canadian business leader.

ABOUT CO-OPERATORS

Proudly Canadian since 1945, Co-operators is a leading financial services co-operative, offering multi-line insurance and investment products, services, and personalized advice to help Canadians build their financial strength and security. With more than $74 billion in assets under administration, Co-operators is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. Currently a carbon neutral organization, Co-operators is committed to net-zero emissions in its operations and investments by 2040, and 2050, respectively. Co-operators is recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers and ranked as one of Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada.

For any inquiries or to request additional information, please contact [email protected]

