GUELPH, ON, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ - As Canadian communities face intensifying social and economic pressures, the demand for support from charitable and non‑profit organizations continues to rise sharply. The newly released 2025 Co‑operators Community Funds (CCF) Annual Report reveals unprecedented funding requests alongside the highest annual disbursement in the fund's 30‑year history.

Persistent challenges – from cost‑of‑living pressures to mental health strains, systemic barriers, and the growing complexity of community needs – continue to stretch front‑line organizations. These pressures have led to an increased reliance on non‑profits and charities, many of which are simultaneously facing reduced funding, staffing burnout, and operational constraints that impact their ability to deliver much-needed programming.

As the philanthropic arm of Co‑operators, CCF provides grants to charities, non‑profits, co‑operatives, and social enterprises that build employability skills for underserved youth and individuals facing mental health challenges. In 2025, CCF increased its funding capacity to respond to urgent community needs through an expanded annual disbursement.

"Our communities are where connection and opportunity begin but many organizations that are essential to their stability, are facing growing economic pressures. Through CCF, we're proud to assist community organizations with the resources they need to continue delivering necessary support," says Jessica Fisher, Associate Vice-President, Citizenship at Co‑operators. "By strengthening their capacity, we're living our purpose as a co-operative – creating financial security for Canadians and our communities – and helping meet unmet needs of underserved communities across Canada."

Record number of funding requests and the largest disbursement in CCF's history

In 2025, CCF received 132 grant applications, representing a 30% increase from 2024, and a 128% increase compared to the 2019–2023 average – clear evidence of escalating pressures within the charitable and non‑profit sectors.

To respond to this growing need, the CCF Board enabled a significantly increased disbursement:

$1,720,000 granted in 2025 – the highest annual grant amount ever disbursed by CCF

68 organizations funded, including 50 one‑year grants and 18 multi‑year grants

$444,500 in additional funding approved beyond what the standard quota would have provided

Since its inception in 1995, CCF has now disbursed $14.1 million to 301 organizations across Canada. Co‑operators has contributed $32.9 million in capital to CCF, including $2.3 million in 2025.

Supporting employability for underserved youth and individuals with mental health challenges

CCF's granting focus remains centered on employability skills development:

66% of grantees funded in 2025 focused on underserved youth

9% focused on individuals with mental health challenges

25% served youth with intersecting mental health challenges

Programs supported in 2025 offered training and skill‑building ranging from woodworking, trades training, entrepreneurship, and clean‑energy experience to mentoring, life‑skills development, and mental‑health‑informed employment supports.

CCF's multi‑year partnerships also provided deeper impact through sustained programming, including organizations such as Stella's Place, Indigenous Clean Energy, Guelph Community Health Centre (The SEED), Employ to Empower, and many others delivering region‑specific and culturally informed employability supports. A powerful example is Bois Urbain, a Montreal-based social enterprise with a human focus. Its mission is to promote the social and professional integration of young people who have been excluded from the job market by offering paid training and hands-on experience in woodworking, furniture painting, customer service and office maintenance.

Strengthening pathways for Indigenous youth

The Indigenous Youth Employability Initiative (IYEI) continued to expand its impact across Western Canada in 2025, supporting Indigenous youth through training, mentorship, and skill‑building environments delivered in partnership with:

RIEL Institute for Education and Learning

The Circle Project

The Howl Experience

First Nations University of Canada

Through our partners, IYEI promotes flexible, culturally grounded, and trauma‑informed entry points for youth that respect their current life circumstances, enabling access to long‑term employment pathways and increased representation in the workforce.

"Canada's communities are the fertile ground of our national identities and cultures. They are the spaces where fellowship, industry, and prosperity converge and where a deep sense of solidarity between people can form," says Sean Geobey, Chairperson, Co‑operators Community Funds Board of Directors. "Yet, the fundamentals that underlie their strengths cannot be guaranteed. Like people, communities need to be nourished with knowledge, resources and time for them to organize and respond to both challenges and opportunities."

Investing with impact to strengthen communities

CCF continues to leverage investment as a force for good. In 2025:

60% of the CCF portfolio was invested in impact, transition, or community impact investments

Investments supported renewable energy, affordable housing, education, health care, water infrastructure, and Indigenous economic opportunities

The portfolio included community bond placements, including participation in Groupe TAQ's community bond initiative (one of the largest community bond campaigns completed in Quebec), supporting employment for people living with disabilities

These investments align with Co‑operators commitment to building a resilient, sustainable, and inclusive society.

Access the full 2025 CCF Annual Report

Click here to explore the full 2025 Co‑operators Community Funds Annual Report.

About Co-operators

Proudly Canadian since 1945, Co-operators is a leading financial services cooperative offering multi-line insurance and investment solutions, as well as personalized services and advice to help Canadians build and maintain their financial security. With over $79 billion in assets under administration, it is renowned for its community involvement and efforts to create a more sustainable future. As a carbon-neutral organization, Co operators is committed to achieving net-zero emissions in its operations and investments by 2040 and 2050, respectively. Co-operators is recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers and is ranked among the country's Top 50 Responsible Companies by Corporate Knights.

Media requiring further information and/or interviews, please contact: Co-operators Media Office [email protected].

About Co‑operators Community Funds

Co‑operators Community Funds support community organizations that build employability skills and meaningful work pathways for underserved youth and individuals with mental health challenges. Since 1995, CCF has disbursed $14.1 million to 301 organizations nationwide.

A significant portion of CCF's invested assets contribute directly to positive environmental, social, and economic impact through impact, transition, and community impact investments.

SOURCE Co-operators Group Limited