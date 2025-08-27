GUELPH, ON, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Co-operators has named Aayaz Pira as its new Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer (CIO), effective September 2. Pira will report directly to Rob Wesseling, President and CEO, and join the organization's executive leadership team.

As CIO, Pira will lead the strategic direction, development, and execution of Co-operators technology function. He will continue to advance the modernization of technology, digital platforms, and data capabilities to fuel innovation and reinforce the organization's competitive edge.

Aayaz Pira, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer (CIO) (CNW Group/The Co-operators Group Limited)

"I'm excited to welcome Aayaz to Co-operators," said Rob Wesseling, President and CEO of Co-operators. "In both his professional and personal life, he has demonstrated leadership that aligns with our co-operative values and purpose-driven approach to innovation. His tech-expertise and ability to turn disruption into opportunity will be assets as we advance our strategy and client digital experiences."

Joining us most recently from Canadian Tire Corporation as the President & CEO of Canadian Tire Bank and President of Canadian Tire Financial Services, Pira brings extensive experience in FinTech. He has spent the last decade in banking, driving bold transformations that have redefined the client journey.

"Co-operators consistently shows up to serve Canadians and takes on challenges that others might overlook. I am energized by the change to leverage technology toward advancing a purpose-driven organization and create meaningful change," said Pira.

Beyond his professional achievements, Pira is deeply committed to community. He serves on several boards, including North York General Hospital, the Ted Rogers School of Management's MBA Program, and the Investment Committee of the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto.

ABOUT US

Proudly Canadian since 1945, Co-operators is a leading financial services co-operative, offering multi-line insurance and investment products, services, and personalized advice to help Canadians build their financial strength and security. With more than $74 billion in assets under administration, Co-operators is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. Currently a carbon neutral organization, Co-operators is committed to net-zero emissions in its operations and investments by 2040, and 2050, respectively. Co-operators is recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers and ranked as one of Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada.

