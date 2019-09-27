Co-op Refinery workers reach bargaining impasse

REGINA, Sept. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - After bargaining for the last nine months Unifor Local 594 has declared an impasse with the employer at the Co-op Refinery Complex.

"Unifor members are the key to safety at the refinery. It's only reasonable that a company making billion-dollar profits puts a deal on the table that properly addresses the needs of their workers," said Scott Doherty, Assistant to the Unifor National President.

Regina's Co-op Refinery Complex is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL), a firm that made upwards of $1.1 billion in profit in 2018.

"Our bargaining committee has worked hard to negotiate a fair deal that respects workers and addresses workplace safety and job security concerns," said Kevin Bittman, President of Local 594. "Instead, the company want concessions that drastically reduce our pensions and harm our families over time."

Local 594 filed for impasse with Saskatchewan's Minister of Labour Don Morgan on September 26. The minister will now appoint a mediator.

The collective agreement between Local 594 and the Co-op Refinery Complex expired on February 1, 2019. Local 594 represents nearly 800 workers at the refinery.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: Unifor Communications Representative Ian Boyko at ian.boyko@unifor.org or 778-903-6549 (cell)

Related Links

http://www.unifor.org

