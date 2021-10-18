CO-OP Advertising Rebrands to LABOUR

As LABOUR, the agency will still tap into its extensive freelance talent pool for select challenges, but will place added focus on continuing to develop its already robust in-house team of strategic creative and PR experts – all poised to take on any client brief.

"As the global advertising, PR and marketing services industry has evolved in recent years, so has our agency and we wanted a brand that reflects the very real shift we've made to address those changes," says James Loftus, President, LABOUR. "What led to this brand transformation was our recognition that what has made us unique as an agency goes well beyond our staffing model. It's about our team's commitment to collaboration, craft and storytelling, coupled with our ability to develop performance-driven creative campaigns that work seamlessly across both paid and earned media channels that really sets us apart."

Despite global business upheaval brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic,, the agency has been gaining momentum following a series of significant client wins and industry recognition. On the heels of a combined 10 award wins for its campaign work this year with long-standing AOR clients, AutoTrader.ca and WeRPN (Registered Practical Nurses Association), the agency was recently named IABC's 2021 Small Agency of the Year (as CO-OP). In addition, LABOUR has added a number of brands to its diverse client roster, including: online classifieds ad platform LesPAC, Spray-Net, Photomath, Sushi Taxi, Boustan, Luxcey, River Road Brewing and BATL to name a few.

Joining Loftus on LABOUR's executive partner team is long-time business collaborator and former partner at CO-OP, Peter Brough, who retains his Managing Director role and will oversee all operations-related activity at the agency. In addition, ad industry veteran, Pete Ross, has recently been hired as Creative Director to oversee the shop's creative output. Ross brings with him wide-ranging experience at some of Canada's top agencies, such as: Grey Canada, TAXI, DDB Canada and TBWA. His work has been recognized by major advertising awards shows, including: Cannes, Clios, Strategy and more.

At the same time, the agency has expanded into the Quebec market by opening an office in Montreal and hiring Mara Vezeau as Director to provide strategic and day-to-day leadership on key accounts in the region. Additional hires are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Guided by the belief that great work doesn't happen by chance – everything LABOUR does is built upon bold strategic thinking, strong planning and seamless execution.

With its new brand identity, LABOUR defines itself as an independent creative communications shop that differentiates through a unique combination of smart planning, powerful creative and engaging PR - all working together to drive unparalleled results. The agency offers a range of integrated services, including: media relations, influencer marketing, advertising, experiential, social/digital/TV content creation and more.

As for the name, the idea behind LABOUR stems from the agency's core 'work together' philosophy. Whether it's boldly pursuing fully integrated campaigns that exceed expectations or assembling talent from diverse disciplines, industries and backgrounds, LABOUR approaches every challenge with collaboration in mind.

Adds Pete Ross, Creative Director, "LABOUR speaks to what we really love about this business - great people on the client and agency-side coming together around a shared goal, leveraging creativity as a tool to build amazing things. It's all about crafting smart and simple solutions that perform for our clients. Basically, making creative that works."

About LABOUR

LABOUR is an independent creative communications agency with experience across all mediums. Headquartered in Toronto with an office in Montreal, the agency specializes in creative marketing and communications solutions that leverage a unique combination of smart planning, powerful creative and engaging PR to drive unparalleled results. LABOUR offers a range of integrated services, including: media relations, influencer marketing, advertising, experiential, content creation and more - all under one roof. From TV ads to traditional media and influencer relations to sponsored editorial, events, experiential and more — LABOUR lives, breathes and makes it all. Make Plans. Make Stuff. Make Noise. For more information visit:www.labourcreative.ca and follow LABOUR on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE LABOUR

For further information: or to schedule an interview, please contact: LABOUR, Hannah Choat, 416-889-3743, [email protected]; LABOUR, Carla Silvestrone, 416-986-9835, [email protected]