CNO releases 2024 Nursing Statistics Report

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The College of Nurses of Ontario (CNO) has released its Nursing Statistics Report 2024 and updated the Nursing Data Dashboard, providing the latest data on nursing in Ontario to the public.

The 2024 report highlights key trends and data from the past year, including growth in the overall number of nurses and those employed in nursing within Ontario. However, it also reveals an increase in the share of nurses registered with CNO who are working outside the province and a slight decline in the number of nurses holding Registered Practical Nurse (RPN) registration.

Key trends in the report:

Growth in nursing supply: The number of nurses registered with CNO grew by 3.1% in 2024, with 183,763 nurses renewing their registration, making the highest year-over-year growth on record. This represents a net gain of 5,579 nurses.

Changing mix of nurses: For the first time in a decade, the total number of nurses with RPN registration declined slightly by 0.3%. Conversely, registrations for Registered Nurses (RNs) and Dual RN/RPNs increased by 4.5% and 25.5%, respectively.

Increase in nursing workforce: The nursing workforce in Ontario saw a 3.6% increase, the largest since 2019.

Impact of internationally educated nurses (IENs): While Ontario graduates make up the majority of new registrants (54.8%), the growth in nursing supply is increasingly driven by IENs. However, IENs have shown a lower renewal rate after their first year of practice compared to Ontario graduates.

Nursing working outside Ontario: The proportion of Ontario nurses employed outside the province has risen from 1.6% in 2019 to 2.5% in 2024, with the majority being RNs.

Nursing Data Dashboard enhancements: The updated Nursing Data Dashboard now includes the latest 2024 statistics and new features. This self-serve portal provides easy access to CNO data, including registration classes, demographic data and employment information. New features allow users to group employment data by Ontario Health region and filter data by first-time renewal, enabling comparisons between first-year nurses and those who have previously renewed with CNO.

CNO collets data from all nurses in Ontario upon initial registration and annually during the Annual Membership Renewal. As the authoritative source of nursing data in Ontario, CNO shares this information with health system partners across the province to support health human resource planning, decision-making and research.

About CNO:

CNO is the governing body for Registered Nurses, Registered Practical Nurses and Nurse Practitioners in Ontario. Our purpose is to protect the public by promoting safe nursing practice.

