TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2022 /CNW/ -- Today, CNA Canada launches Asset Managers Liability Solutions, designed with clients' evolving and complex needs in mind, written with broad definitions and key extensions, and backed by in-house claims professionals experienced in handling complex claims.

The policy is available for new business quotes starting December 1, 2022.

"With recent volatility in financial markets and Global economic uncertainty, Asset Managers face unique challenges and risks," said Abena Apraku, Assistant Vice President, Underwriting Management Liability - Specialty Lines, CNA Canada. "These uncertainties increase the need for coverage that can be customized to fit their needs."

Asset Managers Liability Solutions offers five available coverage parts to address the specific needs of businesses: Investment Adviser Management Liability, Investment Adviser Professional Liability, Fund Management and Professional Liability, Employment Practices Liability and Fiduciary Liability. Asset Managers Liability Solutions will help businesses effectively address the abundance of risks that imperil financial service professionals' ability to help their customers.

"Our primary solution offers flexibility for asset managers, supported by our team of industry experts and claim specialists," said Jacqueline Detablan, Vice President, Specialty.

