CNA Canada continues to advance its National Accounts strategy with the appointment of Malin Balasooriya as Vice President, National Accounts Casualty

TORONTO, July 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- CNA Canada is pleased to announce the appointment of Malin Balasooriya as Vice President, National Accounts Casualty (formerly Risk Managed Casualty), effective August 24, 2026.

In this role, Malin will lead the continued development and evolution of CNA Canada's National Accounts Casualty portfolio, with a focus on delivering profitable growth, deepening broker relationships, and sharpening CNA's position in complex casualty risk.

Malin Balasooriya

"Malin's appointment is an important step forward as we accelerate our focus on specialization and disciplined growth in National Accounts Casualty," said Catherine Roe, President & Chief Agent, CNA Canada. "He brings a strong combination of technical expertise, market credibility, and a proven ability to drive underwriting performance. His leadership will further strengthen our ability to deliver tailored solutions and exceptional value to our brokers and clients."

Malin brings more than 15 years of experience in large, complex casualty underwriting and leadership roles across AIG, RSA, Berkshire Hathaway, and Northbridge, most recently serving as Chief Executive Officer of Cobalt Specialty. He has a strong track record of delivering results, including successfully transforming complex portfolios while improving underwriting profitability, and building deep, trusted relationships with national broker partners.

Reporting directly to Catherine Roe, President & Chief Agent, CNA Canada, Malin will work closely with CNA's global leadership teams to ensure alignment on strategy, underwriting appetite, and client outcomes.

"With Malin's leadership, we are well positioned to strengthen our market presence, and advance our vision for a high-performing, client-focused complex casualty portfolio" added Roe.

About the Company

In Canada, products and services are provided by Continental Casualty Company, a leading specialist commercial property and casualty insurance provider for clients and brokers in all local geographies, backed by more than 100 years of experience. For more information, please visit CNA Canada at www.cnacanada.ca.

Media Contact

Jennifer Peckett – Director, Marketing & Communications

CNA Canada

[email protected]

437 235-5105

SOURCE CNA Canada