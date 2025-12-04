TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- CNA Canada is pleased to announce the appointment of Bryan Inglis as Vice President, Commercial Mid-Market, inclusive of Auto and International, and the promotion of Rob Herron to Vice President, Construction, effective January 5, 2026.

Bryan joins CNA from Chubb, where he held the position of VP, Underwriting, bringing with him broad practice expertise across manufacturing, real estate, professional services, and financial institutions. In his new role, Bryan will focus on expanding and diversifying CNA's specialized Commercial Mid-Market (CMM) portfolio.

"Bryan's leadership marks an exciting chapter for CNA Canada," said Catherine Roe, President CNA Canada. "By strengthening our Commercial Mid-Market capabilities and deepening broker relationships, we're unlocking new opportunities for growth and delivering greater value to our partners."

Bryan succeeds Dean Grigoruk, who recently announced his retirement effective December 31, 2025.

Rob will continue to lead CNA Canada's large and complex Construction risk vertical. "Rob's leadership has been pivotal in positioning CNA Canada as a trusted partner and top carrier in the construction space," said Catherine Roe. "His expertise and commitment to collaboration will ensure we continue to deliver innovative solutions, responsive service, technical expertise, and exceptional value to our clients and broker partners."

Both leaders will report to Catherine Roe, President, CNA Canada, and will coordinate closely with CNA's global leadership to ensure clarity of appetite and continuity for clients across segments.

"Our broker partners and clients are central to our success," said Catherine Roe. "With Bryan and Rob, we will bring sharper specialization, faster responsiveness, and clear appetite to help our broker partners win with clients."

About CNA Canada

In Canada, products and services are provided by Continental Casualty Company, a leading specialized commercial property and casualty insurance provider for clients and brokers in all local geographies, backed by more than 100 years of experience. For more information, please visit CNA Canada at www.cnacanada.ca.

Press Contact



Jennifer Peckett - Director, Marketing & Communications

CNA Canada

[email protected]

(437) 235-5105

SOURCE CNA Canada