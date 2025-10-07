TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- CNA Canada is pleased to announce the appointment of Catherine Roe as President, effective November 10, 2025. Catherine brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in insurance and risk management across North America, most recently serving as Executive Vice President and Central Regional Leader at Aon. Her track record of driving strategic growth and operational excellence with proven market expertise positions her to lead CNA Canada into its next era of innovation and growth.

Catherine Roe

As President and Chief Agent, Catherine will oversee all aspects of CNA's Canadian operations, working closely with the global and local executive teams to drive profitable growth, strengthen market position, and deliver on the company's commitment to clients and brokers. CNA Canada, headquartered in Toronto with offices across the country, is recognized for its financial strength, growth culture, and dedication to delivering specialized property and casualty insurance solutions for businesses and professionals.

"I am honored to join CNA Canada at such a dynamic time for our industry," said Roe. "I look forward to collaborating with our talented team and valued broker partners to build on CNA's strong foundation, deepen relationships, and deliver innovative solutions that help our clients succeed in a rapidly evolving marketplace."

Doug Worman, President & CEO of CNA Financial Corporation, commented, "Catherine's extensive expertise, strategic vision, and passion for delivering innovative insurance solutions make her the ideal leader for CNA Canada. I am confident that, under her leadership, CNA Canada will continue to set the standard for excellence and partnership in the Canadian market."

About CNA Canada

In Canada, products and services are provided by Continental Casualty Company, a leading specialist commercial property and casualty insurance provider for clients and brokers in all local geographies, backed by more than 100 years of experience. For more information, please visit CNA Canada at www.cnacanada.ca.

Press Contact



Jennifer Peckett - Director, Marketing & Communications

CNA Canada

[email protected]

(437) 235-5105

SOURCE CNA Canada