CNA Canada Announces Senior Leadership Appointments

In her new role, Erin will continue to lead Human Resources and assumes responsibility for the strategic management of Operations and Underwriting Governance. This expanded role is expected to enhance collaborative opportunities across all areas of the business.

Erin joined CNA Canada in 2019, bringing vast industry experience in organizational development, talent and engagement, and operational Human Resource functions, along with international experience in training and development across Europe, North and South America, and Bermuda. Erin has fostered a refreshed talent strategy at CNA Canada in collaboration with local and global Human Resource teams and colleagues.

Mujtaba Mirza has been promoted to Vice President, Operations and Underwriting Governance. In his new role, Mujtaba will continue to lead strategic initiatives in Operations and Underwriting Governance.

Mujtaba joined CNA Canada in 2018 as Assistant Vice President, Operations and Underwriting Governance and has led the development of these two functions over the past six years. Launching numerous transformational initiatives in the Operations Team, Mujtaba has been steadfast in continuously reviewing and improving business processes to unlock capacity and increase growth opportunities. Also leading Underwriting Governance, he established the critically important underwriting audit function and collaborated with underwriting leadership to enhance oversight and controls with respect to guidelines, authority, and training.

"These appointments recognize the contributions and capabilities of Erin and Mujtaba, and strengthen the overall leadership of our organization. They also create enhanced opportunities for collaboration and mutual support as we manage the challenges of an evolving marketplace," said Nick Creatura, President and CEO of CNA Canada.

