TORONTO, July 10, 2023 /CNW/ -- CNA Canada is pleased to announce Luke Mellors as the new Vice President, Information Technology.

In his new role, Luke will lead the transformation and modernization of CNA's IT functions to support business growth across Canada. With 27 years of IT experience, Luke will lead the discovery of modern efficiencies, helping to drive business growth and seamless solutions through collaboration.

"I am confident in Luke's leadership. His diverse background will lead to greater success and impact throughout the organization," said Greg Metcalfe, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, CNA Canada.

Luke brings experience as the Director, Data Technology and Innovation Services from a carrier company, as well as senior IT positions with several exclusive hotel groups. Most recently, he led large teams across multiple countries that encompassed Data Services, Analytics, IT Strategy, Business Applications, Innovation, Data Center Management, Program Delivery and more under his leadership portfolio. Luke has exceptional experience in leading system implementations, partnering and building relationships with internal and external stakeholders and developing strategic roadmaps.

Metcalfe said, "Luke's experience across insurance and other industries will continue to develop our Information Technology teams in Canada. We are thrilled for Luke to begin his leadership oversight in Canada. This new role will encourage broader collaboration and position us well to achieve our goals."

About CNA Canada:

In Canada, products and services are provided by Continental Casualty Company, a leading specialist commercial property and casualty insurance provider for clients and brokers in all local geographies, backed by more than 100 years of experience. For more information, please visit CNA Canada at www.cnacanada.ca.

CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. Backed by more than 120 years of experience, CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

