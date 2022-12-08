CNA Canada Announces Jacki Detablan as Vice President, Specialty & Risk Managed Casualty

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW/ -- CNA Canada is pleased to announce that Jacki Detablan, currently Vice President of Specialty, has assumed an expanded leadership role of Vice President, Specialty & Risk Managed Casualty. Jacki Detablan will jointly lead CNA Canada's Risk Managed Casualty practice along with John Sterns, Vice President, Risk Managed Casualty Portfolio Manager.

Jack Detablan Headshot

In her new role, Jacki will be accountable for the execution of our strategic business plan and the profitability of the portfolio alongside John. Jacki will lead the team and product line, while John will focus on business development and portfolio management. Jacki and John will continue to report to David Price, Senior Vice President and Chief Underwriting Officer of CNA Canada.

"I am confident in the partnership. Jacki and John's leadership experience, underwriting expertise and collaborative leadership styles will lead to even greater success across the Risk Managed Casualty and Specialty Lines," says David Price, Senior Vice President and Chief Underwriting Officer of CNA Canada.

Jacki joined CNA Canada in 2018 as Vice President, Specialty from AIG, where she held roles of increasing responsibility within Financial Lines. Jacki successfully led the rebuild of the Specialty unit at CNA Canada, expanding products and specialties while profitably growing GWP.

John has an extensive industry career and was instrumental in setting up the Risk Managed Casualty unit at CNA Canada and introducing the Auto Underwriting Center in 2019. John will be focusing on training and development, and leveraging his deep broker and client relationships to expedite the speed to market of our Risk Managed Casualty offering.

"This expanded role will encourage broader collaboration and positions us well to achieve our goals. I am thrilled to see Jacki taking on this broader role," Price said.

