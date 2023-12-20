TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ -- CNA Canada is pleased to announce that Dean Grigoruk, currently Regional Vice President, Eastern Region, Automobile and International, has assumed an expanded leadership role of Vice President, Commercial Mid-Market and Eastern Region.

Dean Grigoruk

In his new role, Dean will continue his responsibilities as Regional Vice President of the Eastern Region and will be responsible for the underwriting strategy for Commercial Mid-Market in Canada, including Auto and International. This role will continue to work at the regional level, reporting to Nick Creatura, President and Chief Executive Officer, and within the underwriting practice structure, reporting to David Price, Senior Vice President and Chief Underwriting Officer of CNA Canada.

Price said, "Dean demonstrates outstanding leadership qualities, possessing refined skills in both technical expertise and people development. We are excited about his expanded oversight in Commercial Mid-Market."

Dean has over 30 years of industry experience, starting his career in Personal Lines and holding varied roles in Casualty, Property, Marine, Business Development along with regional and national leadership positions. Dean first joined CNA Canada within Commercial Mid-Market in 2001 and has held roles of increasing responsibility during his tenure including regional and national responsibility, most recently as Regional Vice President, Eastern Region, Automobile and International.

"This broader responsibility will encourage improved collaboration and strategically align us to achieve our organizational goals. I am excited for Dean's expanded leadership as we work towards fostering sustained growth," said Nick Creatura, President and CEO of CNA Canada.

About CNA Canada:

In Canada, products and services are provided by Continental Casualty Company, a leading specialist commercial property and casualty insurance provider for clients and brokers in all local geographies, backed by more than 100 years of experience. For more information, please visit CNA Canada at www.cnacanada.ca.

CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. Backed by more than 125 years of experience, CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

Follow CNA Canada on: LinkedIn

Follow CNA on: Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

Press Contact:

Lynn Lafortune

CNA Canada

[email protected]

647-669-4136

SOURCE CNA Canada