CNA Canada Announces Enhanced Cyber Solutions

TORONTO, July 23, 2019 /CNW/ -- CNA Canada, a leading standard and specialty commercial insurance provider, is pleased to announce significant new pre-breach service enhancements to its Cyber proposition.

"Our latest cyber proposition reflects the changing risk environment. Technology adoption creates new exposures, and cyber criminals are becoming more sophisticated," said Terri Mason-Benjamin, AVP, Cyber and Professional Liability. "In response, our new pre-breach services are designed to enhance our cyber solutions to help policyholders combat cyber losses with minimal controlled and predictable costs."

Both existing and new qualifying policyholders in Canada now have access to a leading website security partner, GamaSec.

"Our new pre-breach partner, GamaSec, will ensure that policyholders are able to defend their business from cyber threats," Terri added. "Our focus is on proactive loss mitigation and minimizing the exposures that our policyholders face."

Added Avi Bartov, GamaSec founder and CEO: "GamaSec is a pre-breach tool designed to limit the impact of cyberattacks. We use cutting-edge virtual hacker technology to identify and eradicate dangerous malware threats and website application vulnerabilities. We are proud to be working with CNA Canada -- their cyber policyholders can access GamaSec at no additional charge. It's easy to use and there's no coding or software to install."

Existing and new CNA Canada qualifying policyholders also have access to a leading cyber breach portal, eRiskHub®, powered by another partner NetDiligence®.

Mark Greisiger, NetDiligence® founder and CEO said: "eRiskHub® provides tools and resources to help organizations understand their cyber risk, establish incident response plans, and minimize the effects of a breach on their organizations. We are honoured to partner with CNA Canada in bringing this value-added service to their cyber policyholders."

GamaSec and NetDiligence® join a strong suite of pre-breach partner services already available including penetration testing and cyber security analysis through to cyber security awareness education.

Additional enhancements will be rolled out to new and existing policyholders across CNA Canada in the near future.

About CNA Canada

CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized property and casualty insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe, backed by more than 120 years of experience and approximately $45 billion of assets. For more information, please visit CNA Canada at www.cnacanada.ca.

About GamaSec

GamaSec is a cybersecurity company that lowers the risk and strengthens the resilience of businesses from attacks on their websites and web applications. GamaSec provides a portfolio of services including web vulnerability scanning, daily malware detection, blacklist monitoring and application Firewall (WAF) with DDoS detection. This combination of a proprietary security platform and industry knowhow enables GamaSec to deliver industry-leading solutions for website security. www.gamasec.com

About NetDiligence®

NetDiligence® specializes in Cyber Risk Readiness & Response services. With more than 18 years of experience in cyber, NetDiligence is an award-winning provider of innovative cyber risk management software and services to the insurance industry, including QuietAudit® Cyber Risk Assessments, the eRiskHub® cyber risk management portal, and Breach Plan Connect® software-as-a-service (SaaS) to help policyholders with data breach response planning. NetDiligence publishes an annual Cyber Claims Study and hosts annual Cyber Risk Summit conferences in Philadelphia, Santa Monica, Toronto, London and Bermuda. For more information, visit https://netdiligence.com.

