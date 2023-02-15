CNA Canada Announces Dean Grigoruk as Regional Vice President, Eastern Region, Automobile and International

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ -- CNA Canada is pleased to announce that Dean Grigoruk, currently Regional Vice President of the Eastern Region, has assumed an expanded leadership role of Regional Vice President of the Eastern Region, Automobile and International teams.

Dean Grigoruk

In his new role, Dean will continue his responsibilities as Regional Vice President, Eastern Region, and will work closely with our teams in Canada and our counterparts out of the US and UK to continue to grow and develop our international portfolio and provide leadership oversite to our expanding Automobile team. This role will continue to work at the regional level, reporting to Nick Creatura, President and CEO, and work within the underwriting practice structure, reporting to David Price, Senior Vice President and Chief Underwriting Officer of CNA Canada.

Price said, "Dean is an exceptional leader with refined technical and people development skills. We are thrilled for him to continue to expand his leadership oversight."

Dean has over 25 years of industry experience, starting his career in Personal Lines and holding varied roles of increasing responsibility in Casualty, Marine, Business Development and leadership positions. Dean joined CNA Canada as a Senior Underwriter before returning to CNA Canada in his current role as Regional Vice President of the Eastern Region in 2011.

"This expanded role will encourage broader collaboration and position us well to achieve our goals. I am thrilled to see Dean taking on this role," said Nick Creatura, President and CEO of CNA Canada.

About CNA Canada:

In Canada, products and services are provided by Continental Casualty Company, a leading specialist commercial property and casualty insurance provider for clients and brokers in all local geographies, backed by more than 100 years of experience. For more information, please visit CNA Canada at www.cnacanada.ca.

CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. Backed by more than 120 years of experience, CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

Follow CNA Canada on: LinkedIn

Follow CNA on: Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

Press Contact:

Lynn Lafortune

CNA Canada

[email protected]

647-669-4136

SOURCE CNA Canada