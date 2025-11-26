EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - As Alberta's population grows, so does the demand for affordable housing. That's why, through the Affordable Housing Partnership Program, $200 million in joint federal and provincial funding is being committed to build more affordable homes for Albertans. This investment is eligible for cost-matching by both governments thanks to the Canada – Alberta Bilateral Agreement.

This commitment marks the opening of the next intake of the Affordable Housing Partnership Program and will support the creation of thousands of affordable homes in communities across the province. All proposals will be assessed based on local community needs, the ability to achieve outcomes for Albertans with low income and value for taxpayer money.

The Affordable Housing Partnership Program was launched by Alberta's government in 2022, as a key part of the province's 10-year Stronger Foundations plan to provide Albertans with safe, stable, affordable housing. To date, more than $443 million has been invested through the Affordable Housing Partnership Program to build projects in more than 20 Alberta communities, supporting upwards of 4,500 new affordable households in every corner of the province.

Through government programs like Alberta's Stronger Foundations program, Alberta continues to lead the country in housing starts per capita. Despite making up less than 12 per cent of Canada's population, Alberta has built nearly a quarter of all housing starts so far this year.

"We can't stress enough how important it is to stand with our partners and tackle the housing crisis together. The federal government remains committed to working with the Province of Alberta to accelerate the construction of homes for those who need it most. The Affordable Housing Partnership Program is unlocking funding for developers and it's building homes in communities right now." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"The Government of Canada is making generational investments to build more housing across our country. Here in Alberta, we're partnering with the province to build thousands of homes across our communities because every Albertan deserves a safe and affordable place to live. This is an example of the great results we can achieve when orders of government work together." – The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"This commitment is about more than just building housing – it's about providing safe, affordable homes for Albertans, and the dignity and security that come with them. Homes people can plan their futures in, and grow their families in. Because a home is more than four walls and a roof – it's the foundation every Albertan deserves." The Honourable Jason Nixon, Minister of Assisted Living and Social Services and Minister responsible for Housing

"Affordable housing is about providing Albertans with a strong foundation to create bright, successful futures for them and their families. I'm proud of the work our government is doing to support low-income Albertans and strengthen communities across our province." The Honourable Nathan Neudorf, Minister of Affordability and Utilities

In total, more than $643 million has been committed to building affordable housing in Alberta through the Affordable Housing Partnership Program, including the funding announced today. Alberta's government launched the Affordable Housing Partnership Program in 2022.

The Affordable Housing Partnership Program provides funding for: Mixed-income developments with an affordable and/or social housing component. Mixed-use developments with an affordable and/or social housing component. Specialized housing.

Funding for the Affordable Housing Partnership Program is eligible for cost-matching through the Canada-Alberta Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy.

Proponents interested in the next round of Affordable Housing Partnership Program funding have until January 31, 2026, to apply.

