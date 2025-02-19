News provided byCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Feb 19, 2025, 10:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation's (CMHC) full Housing Market Outlook (HMO), covering Canada's largest markets, is now available.
The HMO provides overviews and projections for new home construction, rental markets, home sales and home prices for the following regions and markets:
British Columbia:
- Victoria
- Vancouver
Prairies:
- Edmonton
- Calgary
- Regina
- Saskatoon
- Winnipeg
Central:
- Toronto
- Hamilton
- Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
- London
- St-Catherines-Niagara
- Windsor
East:
- Ottawa
- Gatineau
- Montréal
- Québec
- Halifax
On February 5th, CMHC released its National HMO. Watch the podcast breaking down the HMO on CMHC's YouTube channel.
