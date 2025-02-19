OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation's (CMHC) full Housing Market Outlook (HMO), covering Canada's largest markets, is now available.

The HMO provides overviews and projections for new home construction, rental markets, home sales and home prices for the following regions and markets:

British Columbia:

Victoria

Vancouver

Prairies:

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Central:

Toronto

Hamilton

Kitchener - Cambridge - Waterloo

- - London

St-Catherines -Niagara

-Niagara Windsor

East:

Ottawa

Gatineau

Montréal

Québec

Halifax

On February 5th, CMHC released its National HMO. Watch the podcast breaking down the HMO on CMHC's YouTube channel.

