TORONTO, March 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Council of Ministers of Education, Canada (CMEC) Copyright Consortium (the "Consortium") is pleased with the Federal Court's February 22, 2024, decision in THE PROVINCE OF ALBERTA ET AL v. THE CANADIAN COPYRIGHT LICENSING AGENCY (Access Copyright). The Federal Court determined that the Consortium is entitled to a refund from Access Copyright for the tariff overpayments made in the years 2010, 2011, and 2012, and that members of the Consortium were not licensees for the years 2013, 2014, and 2015.

The Honourable Becky Druhan, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development for Nova Scotia and Chair of the CMEC Copyright Consortium, said, "The CMEC Copyright Consortium welcomes the decision of the Federal Court and will be reviewing its findings in the coming weeks."

Information on the CMEC Copyright Consortium's position on copyright and fair dealing can be found at https://cmec.ca/Publications/Lists/Publications/Attachments/379/Policy%20Statement%20on%20Fair%20Dealing%20_2022_FINAL_EN.pdf.

About CMEC

Founded in 1967, CMEC is the collective voice of Canada's ministers of education. It provides leadership in education at the pan-Canadian and international levels and contributes to the exercise of the exclusive jurisdiction of provinces and territories over education. For more information, visit us at www.cmec.ca.

About the CMEC Copyright Consortium

The CMEC Copyright Consortium is composed of the ministers of education from all provinces and territories except Quebec. The Consortium works to advance copyright policies at the federal government level and to provide support to educators in their use of copyright-protected materials.

For the purposes of this litigation, the Consortium refers to Ontario school boards and the elementary-secondary ministries/departments of education of all other provinces and territories, with the exception of Quebec, Ontario, and British Columbia.

