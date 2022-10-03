OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The CMA Foundation is pleased to announce its support and a $2-million contribution to the Indigenous Peoples Resilience Fund (IPRF) to address health, social and economic priorities in First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities.

This funding will support community-led efforts to address the impact COVID-19 is having on individual and community health. A portion of this contribution will assist in the development of a long-term fund to support vibrant and self-determining Indigenous communities.

"We are pleased to partner with IPRF to support the organization's critical work and to collaborate in knowledge sharing and knowledge translation to achieve meaningful action," says Allison Seymour, president of the CMA Foundation. "This includes improving health outcomes for the health and well-being of First Nations, Inuit and Métis individuals and communities."

The CMA Foundation is joining a group of philanthropists, change makers and the IPRF leadership, a diverse group of Indigenous advisors from the East, South, West and North to provide immediate resources for preparedness, health care support and long-term resources to build community resilience based on traditional knowledge, contemporary health services and ways of being that emanate from lived experience.

The IPRF is an Indigenous-led organization that was launched in response to COVID-19 to support Indigenous organizations and communities while taking a long-term view on community resilience.

"The IPRF is honoured to collaborate with the CMA Foundation," said Wanda Brascoupé, Kanien'keha, Skarù rę', Anishinabe, and Victoria Grant, Teme-Augama, Anishnabai Qway, of the IPRF. "These funds will help the IPRF continue to support the many Indigenous-led organizations and communities as they adapt, act and respond to the effects of COVID-19 from coast to coast to coast. We look forward to a deep and rewarding relationship with the CMA Foundation. It is relationships and partnerships like this that IPRF hopes to model for Canadian philanthropy on engaging with Indigenous-led organizations."

About CMA Foundation

The CMA Foundation is the charitable arm of the Canadian Medical Association and provides impactful charitable giving that furthers excellence in health care. For more information, please visit www.cmaf-famc.org.

About the Indigenous Peoples Resilience Fund

The IPRF works to meet the needs of Indigenous communities and organizations through the provision of immediate resources for preparedness and health care support, plus long-term resources that build community resilience based on traditional knowledge and ways of being that come from lived experience.

