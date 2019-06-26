CMA Adds Agency Search Principles to its Code of Ethics, Provides Toolkit to Promote Best Practices

One key aspect of the Code revisions is a new section on best practices in agency search, developed by agencies and brands through a collaborative process. These best practices address the need for companies to clearly articulate budget and scope at the outset of an RFP process, including appropriate financial disclosure, limits on speculative work, non-disclosure rules and debriefing practices.

"Ensuring a fair and respectful process is important for everyone," said Sara Clodman, the CMA's vice-president, public affairs and thought leadership. "Searches are all about matching an organization's marketing needs to its best agency partner and the process should be designed to accomplish this."

The CMA has created an Agency Search Toolkit for agencies and clients to help navigate the RFP process. The Agency Search Toolkit includes the following items, which will be released throughout the summer:

Blog describing the initiative

Principles of agency search

Application of principles to searches in the not-for-profit sector

Application of principles for searches for PR agencies

Preparing an effective procurement brief

Other changes to the Code reference evolving best practices in cannabis marketing, environmental citizenship and promotional contests. The CMA has compliance and best practices guides on several topics to bolster topics that are referenced in the Code.

The CMA's Ethics and Standards Committee is continuing to review the Code of Ethics and Standards of Practice. A second set of updates is expected to be released later this year.

