Club Offers Released on May 25, 2025

TORONTO, May 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces the release of Club Offers for Club Members.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts in Canada:

$799—5 NIGHTS IN LISBON WITH FLIGHTS

Explore Lisbon with a five-night stay in a centrally located hotel, just steps from some of Portugal's top attractions. Flights and daily breakfast are included.





Set in a 19th-century mansion along the Danube, the Kimpton BEM Budapest reopened last year after meticulous restoration. Non-members would pay nearly $400 more per night to stay at this hotel.





Club Members can book a rarely discounted summer stay for 65% off at this newly renovated boutique hotel just steps from Union Station.





This romantic getaway at an Italian country estate includes cooking classes, wine tasting and a candlelight dinner for two.





Escape to this tranquil lodge on Vancouver Island for an average saving of 45%. Club Members get an upgraded room and waived resort fee, too.





Score seats to the Toronto Argonauts home opener in June. Club Members save over 70% on a pair of tickets.

Some offers have limited inventory and are subject to availability.

About Travelzoo

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travellers. Club Members receive Club Offers personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with thousands of top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give us access to irresistible deals.

