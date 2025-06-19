Club Offers Released on June 19, 2025

TORONTO, June 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), the club for travel enthusiasts, announces the release of Club Offers for Club Members.

Rigorously vetted and negotiated for us travel enthusiasts in Canada:

$999 & UP—6-NIGHT ALL-INCLUSIVE CANCUN VACATION WITH FLIGHTS

Spend a week sailing from Dubrovnik to Split on this 38-person yacht. Includes guided tours and an oyster tasting for a truly luxurious experience.

