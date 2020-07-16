Club Coffee Enhances Its Consumer Recycling and Composting Information on Pack

How2RecycleⓇ and How2CompostⓇ Labelling Eliminates the Guess Work So Consumers Understand "What Goes Where"

TORONTO, July 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Club Coffee, the leader in plant-based compostable single-serve coffee pods, is implementing the How2Recycle and How2Compost label instructions on its packaging. It joins more than 250 North American industry leaders using the programs to give consumers clear messaging about where their packaging is designed to be discarded when they're done using it.

"From our first steps to a compostable coffee pod, we heard about the importance of simple information for consumers on what to do with them after they've enjoyed their coffee," said CEO John Pigott. "Putting the How2Recycle and How2Compost information on packages starting with our own Club Coffee Craft Roasters™ is our next step forward along our sustainable commitment by delivering the information consumers need to properly discard their packaging."

Club Coffee's action comes as Canadian waste diversion gets ready for a big change. The Ontario government is leading the way in creating a new system where industries will be responsible for keeping packaging in the economy and out of landfills. As Pigott notes, "Ontario's environment minister Jeff Yurek and Premier Doug Ford have made it clear that companies like ours will drive new composting and recycling solutions. We're proud to play a leading and innovative role in making that happen. Joining the How2Recycle and How2Compost team of other North American business leaders is one part of our strategy to deliver the sustainability results that we all want."

How2Recycle launched in 2012 as a project of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition in the United States and has recently expanded its reach into Canada. The program's approach to labeling enables companies to convey to consumers in simple terms how to dispose of a package. By eliminating consumer confusion with packaging, How2Recycle improves the availability and quality of recycled material.

How2Compost was launched in 2016 to bring similar benefits to compostable packaging in the US and Canada. Working in conjunction with the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI), North America's leading certifier of compostable products, the How2Compost label helps consumers recognize the critical distinction between certified compostable products, and packaging that is often not compostable but may be recyclable. Club Coffee has received BPI Certification for all of its compostable coffee pods.

Consumer feedback shows that the How2Recycle and How2Compost labels have a significant impact on consumer understanding. It is a valuable way to reduce the problems that composting and recycling programs have when consumers put the materials in the wrong stream.

Since 1906, Club Coffee has built a reputation for quality and innovation. With more than 500 custom label products we are one of North America's major roasters, contract manufacturer and distributor of packaged coffees. We have a reputation as a trusted brand partner and leader in developing sustainable coffee solutions. Our manufacturing facilities have world class ratings and fully meet the stringent requirements for Organic, Rainforest Alliance, Fair Trade and Kosher certifications.

Learn more about PῧrPod100™, the world's first Certified 100% Compostable single serve pod for coffee, tea and other hot beverages in the dominant North American single serve format at www.purpod100.com.

About How2Recycle and How2Compost

The How2Recycle® label is a U.S. and Canada-based standardized labeling system that clearly communicates recycling instructions to the public. Over 250 brand owners and retailers are members of How2Recycle, and tens of thousands of products carry the How2Recycle label in the marketplace. How2Compost is a standardized on-package label that clearly communicates composting instructions to the public. Both How2Compost and How2Recycle involve a coalition of forward thinking brands who want their packaging to be recycled and composted and are empowering consumers through smart packaging labels.How2Recycle is a project of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition®, a membership-based group that brings together businesses, educational institutions, and government agencies to collectively broaden the understanding of packaging sustainability and develop meaningful improvements for packaging solutions. How2Recycle and Sustainable Packaging Coalition are a part of GreenBlue, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Charlottesville, Virginia, United States. For more information, follow us on Twitter @How2Recycle or go to our website at www.How2Recycle.info. Companies interested in joining How2Recycle and How2Compost can visit http://www.how2recycle.info/join for more information or contact [email protected].

