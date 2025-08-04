CloudKeeper Named a Major Player in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide FinOps Cloud Costs Optimization Multicloud 2025 Vendor Assessment

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- CloudKeeper, a global FinOps and cloud cost optimization company, has been recognized as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide FinOps Cloud Costs Optimization Multicloud 2025 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US52991225, July 2025). Only six vendors have been listed in this IDC MarketScape based on rigorous prequalification criteria.

"Being named a Major Player by the IDC MarketScape is a proud milestone for us," said Deepak Mittal, CEO of CloudKeeper. "We believe this recognition reflects our commitment to solving real-world cloud challenges for businesses through automation, expert guidance, and an unwavering focus on delivering savings. It's an exciting time for cloud innovations, and we're proud to be among the frontrunners helping businesses stay in control and ahead of the curve."

CloudKeeper offers a comprehensive range of platforms, solutions, and support to optimize cloud costs and streamline operations across AWS and Google Cloud. CloudKeeper's unique approach of combining usage optimization, rate optimization, in-depth visibility, and CloudOps augmentation enables FinOps teams to simplify cloud complexity while driving consistent value.

Its flagship products include CloudKeeper AZ, a guaranteed-savings optimization solution, CloudKeeper EDP+ for enhanced AWS EDP discounts, CloudKeeper Auto, an AI-powered RI management platform, CloudKeeper Tuner for AI-powered automated usage optimization, and CloudKeeper Lens, which provides real-time visibility and insights. These solutions are supported by unlimited technical consulting & advisory services such as Well-Architected Reviews, cloud modernization, migration support, and DevOps consulting - offered independently or as value-added extensions.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About CloudKeeper

CloudKeeper is your comprehensive cloud cost optimization partner that combines the power of savings through smarter commitments, expert cloud consulting & support, and an enhanced visibility & usage optimization platform to reduce your cloud cost & help you maximize the value from AWS & Google Cloud.

An AWS Premier Partner and Google Cloud Partner, CloudKeeper has helped 400+ global companies save an average of 20 percent on their cloud bills, modernize their cloud set-up and maximize value, all while maintaining flexibility and avoiding any long-term commitments or cost.

